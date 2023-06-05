Arsenal Eye Real Valladolid’s Fresneda for a Bargain

Arsenal Eyeing a Deal for Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda

Fresneda: A Potential Bargain for Arsenal?

According to reports from AS, there could be a chance for Arsenal to complete a potential bargain deal for Real Valladolid’s young talent, Ivan Fresneda, in the upcoming summer transfer window. This possible opportunity comes in the wake of the conclusion of the 2022/23 La Liga season, with the final standings offering intriguing implications for the transfer market.

La Liga: A Season of Twists and Turns

The recently concluded La Liga season has offered numerous unexpected turns, with Barcelona securing the title weeks ago and Real Sociedad snatching the last Champions League qualification spot. Meanwhile, the last round of fixtures primarily revolved around a fierce battle for survival among several teams.

The highlight of this was a thrilling 3-3 draw at the RCDE Stadium between already-relegated Espanyol and Almeria, which saw Almeria clinch the crucial point to escape relegation. The draw resulted in Real Valladolid’s unfortunate downfall instead.

Arsenal’s Previous Interest in Fresneda

The relegation of Real Valladolid could prove advantageous for Arsenal, who had earlier shown interest in their 18-year-old right-back, Ivan Fresneda. Luis Bardaji, Fresneda’s agent, has publicly explained why a reported £13 million transfer to the Gunners failed to happen in the previous January window. He said, “There have been around 30 teams interested,” during his conversation with AS.

However, he pointed out the teenager’s lack of interest from Spanish football and highlighted his desire for Fresneda to have continuity at Valladolid: “Fresneda will be at Real Valladolid until the end of the season. We want him to have his feet on the ground, and in other teams, he was not going to have the continuity he needs now.”

Fresneda went on to amass more than 1,000 minutes of first-team football during the second half of the season, marking a significant breakthrough for the young talent.

Valladolid’s Relegation and Arsenal’s Opportunity

Now, with Valladolid’s relegation, Fresneda might be looking for a move. It could provide Arsenal with an opportunity to renegotiate the transfer fee, originally set around £13 million, potentially facilitating a cut-price deal for the promising right-back.

It’s worth noting that Arsenal is keeping its options open regarding the right-back position. The North London club has also been linked with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey recently.

But with Declan Rice becoming a priority signing and the need to focus on strengthening other areas, Fresneda could emerge as the best solution to suit Mikel Arteta’s tactical plan while simultaneously saving the club millions of pounds. The conclusion of the La Liga season could present Arsenal with an opportune moment to secure Fresneda’s services.