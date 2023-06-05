Chelsea Sign Ecuador’s Top Wonderkid

Kendry Paez: A Star in the Making Joins Chelsea

An enticing future awaits Chelsea, as the club announce the official signing of South American sensation, Kendry Paez. Hailing from the same club that shaped the talents of Moises Caicedo, Paez has rapidly caught the attention of football aficionados worldwide. Let’s have a closer look at this young gem Chelsea have added to their repertoire.

A Wonderkid From the Heart of South America

The prodigious 16-year-old, Kendry Paez, will proudly sport the Chelsea badge once he celebrates his 18th birthday in May 2025. This news, as reported by Chelsea’s official website, confirms Paez’s shift from the Ecuadorian Serie A leading team, Independiente del Valle.

This rising star’s association with the prolific football breeding ground that Independiente del Valle has become, further fuels the excitement surrounding his arrival. The club’s renowned player development programme previously contributed Brighton’s noteworthy 2021 signing, Moises Caicedo, a player that had attracted Chelsea’s attention.

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage midfielder Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 5, 2023

A Beacon of Young Talent

Paez has proven his mettle as a standout among South American football’s promising youngsters. With an enviable record of six senior club-level appearances, Paez holds the accolade as the youngest debutant and scorer in Ecuadorian top-tier history. These feats alone stand as a testament to his budding prowess.

Further enhancing his growing profile, Paez won the Outstanding Player award at the 2022 Next Generation Trophy tournament in Austria. Following this impressive performance, he left his mark at the Under-17 Copa America. His skills shone brightly at the Under-20 World Cup, contributing one goal and three assists to Ecuador’s second-place finish in Group B, ahead of a narrow defeat by South Korea in the last-16 in Argentina.

The Unstoppable Kendry Paez

Kendry Paez is a unique combination of vision, technique, and skilful dribbling, making him a formidable threat to opposing defences. His senior debut for Independiente del Valle was remarkable as he found the back of the net, reinforcing his reputation as the youngest debutant and scorer in the Ecuadorian top-flight league.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Paez has gone on to clock six senior appearances this season. His continental debut yielded a 2-1 victory over Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores. His international exploits include captivating performances at the Under-17 Copa America, where he captained Ecuador and accumulated two goals and six assists. His contribution continued at the Under-20 World Cup, netting another goal and three assists. Lastly, he was recognised as the top talent at the 2022 Next Generation Trophy, an esteemed youth tournament in Austria.

Chelsea fans and followers will undoubtedly be eager to see Kendry Paez in action when he dons the Blues’ kit in 2025. His signing is indeed a coup for Chelsea, solidifying their commitment to nurturing promising young talents.