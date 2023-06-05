Liverpool Eying Celta Vigo’s Midfielder, Gabri Veiga

Liverpool, appear to be in the midst of a thorough overhaul of its midfield line-up. If sources are accurate, the Reds have now entered “advanced” stages of negotiation to bring Celta Vigo’s young talent, Gabri Veiga, onboard.

Overhauling the Midfield: A Necessity for Klopp’s Liverpool

With Alexis Mac Allister poised to be the first new face at Anfield possibly as early as this week, there is more work on the horizon for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp and his team have been left with a sizeable gap in the midfield, following four significant departures. The Argentine’s arrival is set to be complemented by at least two more signings in a bid to fortify the club’s midfield.

Names such as Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice, Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, and Romeo Lavia from Southampton have been circulating as potential targets. However, a new candidate, one Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo, is garnering much attention, according to information shared by Óscar Méndez of Relevo.

Scott Wilson, chief writer at the Northern Echo, also spoke of Liverpool’s pursuit of Veiga, placing them in a leading position ahead of competitors like Newcastle, Man United, and Man City. Liverpool’s well-known preference for nurturing young talent seems to be a significant draw for players.

Veiga’s Impressive Performance: A Lure for the Reds?

Recently, Veiga made quite a splash in La Liga. His spectacular brace in Celta Vigo’s 2-1 triumph over Barcelona on the final day saved his team from the jaws of relegation. Overwhelmed with emotion, the young star was visibly moved at the final whistle.

The €40 million release clause on Veiga’s contract, seems a fitting price for a talent of his calibre. Celta Vigo, of course, are not keen to lose their star player, but the existence of a release clause makes it likely that Veiga will be playing elsewhere next season.

What Lies Ahead for Liverpool?

The local Merseyside press has not yet validated Liverpool’s interest in Veiga, but the trend of native journalists breaking transfer news first is increasingly uncommon.

If Veiga does make the move to Anfield, it is projected that he would find his place on the right side of Klopp’s midfield. Given that the club are on the verge of securing the services of the left-sided Mac Allister, Veiga’s arrival would balance out the midfield and align with the club’s reconstruction plans.

This pursuit of Gabri Veiga could mark the beginning of a youthful transformation at Anfield. However, it remains to be seen whether these “advanced” discussions will culminate in Veiga swapping his Celta Vigo jersey for Liverpool red.