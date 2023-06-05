Aston Villa Set Their Sights on Villarreal Ace Pau Torres

According to Fraser Fletcher from Football Insider, the pursuit is on for a football jewel, Pau Torres. Aston Villa, the pride of Midlands, have allegedly made official overtures to Villarreal for this notable Spanish ace.

Villa See Gold in Torres

Torres, currently 26, is contracted with Villarreal until 2024. Yet, the Spanish club may find themselves with little choice but to capitalise on their homegrown talent this summer. The lure of Aston Villa, the weight of his potential price tag, and the fact that Torres’ interest in playing for England’s top-flight clubs has previously been noted, all make the prospect of his departure increasingly plausible.

A Renewed Contract or New Shores?

Earlier in April, whispers were abound that Villarreal were considering offering Torres a new contract. But this seems more like a frantic response to the increasing interest from English sides, in particular from Aston Villa, helmed by Unai Emery.

Emery’s interest in Torres isn’t surprising, given the manager’s past tenure at Villarreal, where he saw first-hand Torres’ pivotal role in reviving the club’s fortunes. Now, leading Aston Villa in what’s anticipated to be a “mammoth” summer spending spree, Emery appears set on reuniting with his former football protegé.

Premier League Competition

Torres, in previous summers, attracted attention from Tottenham and Manchester United, amongst other Premier League giants. However, the Spaniard expressed his preference for staying on home ground. This time though, the scales may be tilting. Torres might just be ready to trade in his Spanish footballing boots for a pair crafted in the heartland of English football.

Emery: An Admirer of Torres

Unai Emery, Villa’s 51-year-old football architect, has lauded Torres in the past, referring to him as an “extraordinary player”. He even went as far as to declare that he’d “never encountered a centre-back like Torres”, despite his extensive experience at the helm of some of Europe’s finest clubs.

A Stellar Season

During the most recent season, Torres was in impressive form, making 39 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal, even managing to notch up a goal. Emery will be hoping that Torres can bring this impressive form and tenacity to Villa Park if they manage to seal the deal this summer.

So, it seems Aston Villa are all set to woo Torres away from his Spanish haven, with the ‘Villans’ looking to fortify their ranks and make a serious charge in the Premier League. As Torres possibly heads towards new footballing shores, the summer promises to be one of anticipation and excitement for Aston Villa’s fans.