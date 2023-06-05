Goldbridge and Romano On Man United Transfer Plans

Romano Tells Goldbridge: Manchester United Eyeing Rasmus Højlund and Kim Min Jae

Exploring Potential United Transfers

Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand sat down with transfer ethusiast Fabrizio Romano to discuss potential transfer targets for Manchester United. Two names stood out during their conversation: Rasmus Højlund, a talented forward from Atalanta, and Napoli’s South Korean defender Kim Min Jae.

Rasmus Højlund: The Future United Striker?

Højlund, the young Danish forward plying his trade at Atalanta, has been making headlines with his impressive performances in Serie A. Romano revealed to Goldbridge that there have been conversations around a potential move of Højlund to Manchester United.

“Manchester United are well informed on the conditions of the deal,” Romano revealed. “They know that Atalanta hope to keep the player, but from what I understand, the player would be really keen on a move to Manchester United.”

Højlund, a lifelong Manchester United fan, seems open to fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League, and particularly for the club he’s always supported. However, this transfer won’t be straightforward, as Atalanta’s valuation of the young striker stands at around 60-65 million Euros.

Kim Min Jae: Strengthening United’s Defence?

In addition to strengthening their attacking line, Manchester United are also keen to bolster their defence. One name that came up in the conversation between Goldbridge and Romano is Napoli’s Kim Min Jae, the robust South Korean centre-back.

“Manchester United are in the race for sure,” Romano confirmed. “They are very well informed on the conditions of the deal. The release clause is close to 50 million Euros.”

Kim Min Jae is known for his physical presence and solid performances in the Chinese Super League and internationally for South Korea. Manchester United’s scouting department have been monitoring him closely. However, the race to secure his services is still open, with several clubs showing interest.

Balancing the Books: United’s Transfer Strategy

With David de Gea’s contract extension imminent and a potential young goalkeeper signing, it seems Manchester United is striving for a balanced transfer approach. They’re considering both high-profile and affordable options to ensure healthy competition within the squad while also taking care not to break the bank.

Romano said, “I think this will be kind of smart signing, a young goalkeeper from a league where price tags are not so expensive.”

Manchester United’s transfer strategy aims at creating a blend of experienced campaigners and young prospects, ensuring a bright future for the club. Fans will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of new faces joining the Red Devils, but they’ll also be looking for continued improvement from the current squad.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United fans can expect plenty of speculation. The potential arrivals of Rasmus Højlund and Kim Min Jae, along with other exciting prospects, only adds to the anticipation. Manchester United’s transfer strategy promises an exciting summer for the club’s faithful supporters.

Stay tuned to our blog for more updates and insider information on Manchester United’s summer transfer window. Remember, these are potential transfers, and in football, as Fabrizio Romano said, “everything remains open.”