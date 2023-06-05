Youri Tielemans: From Leicester to Manchester United?

Leicester City Lightens Its Load

In an astonishing shake-up, Leicester City confirmed that Youri Tielemans, alongside six other established players, will be released this summer. This decision comes on the back of a crushing final day relegation from the Premier League, a shocking turnaround from their title-winning exploits just seven short years ago. In efforts to trim their heftiest-ever wage bill, Leicester will part ways not only with Tielemans but also with Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez, and Tete.

Silver Lining for Tielemans?

Despite a less than stellar season with a floundering Foxes side, it’s likely that Youri Tielemans won’t be left on the shelf for long. The Belgian midfielder, now a free agent, will undoubtedly catch the eye of numerous suitors. Manchester United, in particular, have been reported as long-standing admirers of the player, with a potential summer swoop on the cards according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United’s Midfield Makeover

Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm at Old Trafford, has been actively searching to fortify his midfield ranks, following a season heavily reliant on the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. Their absence often led to a noticeable dip in the team’s quality, highlighting a disconcerting dearth of depth.

Moreover, the pressing issue of age is becoming hard to ignore. Eriksen, Casemiro, and Fred all find themselves well into their thirties, pushing the United manager to infuse some fresh legs into his ageing midfield. An initial step in this direction has been taken with the club securing personal terms with the vibrant Chelsea star, Mason Mount.

Room for More at United?

Even with the imminent arrival of Mount, the midfield composition at United remains uncertain. Questions persist around the future of Fred and Scott McTominay, creating potential room for further reinforcements. Under the cloud of a looming takeover and the associated financial constraints, United could find the prospect of snapping up a free agent like Tielemans quite enticing.

The 26-year-old caught United’s eye during his impressive loan stint at Leicester in 2019. However, Leicester pipped them to secure his services from Monaco in a deal worth around £32 million. Could this summer present a chance for Manchester United to finally land their long-admired target? As they say, football is a funny old game!