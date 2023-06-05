Liverpool Eye Barcelona’s Franck Kessie Amidst Midfield Revamp

The Underutilised Talent of Franck Kessie

An intriguing development has emerged on Merseyside as Liverpool FC have shown significant interest in securing the services of Barcelona’s underutilised midfielder, Franck Kessie. The Ivory Coast international, once a standout performer at AC Milan, appears to have fallen out of favour at Barcelona, leading Liverpool to consider a transfer bid.

Kessie’s Struggles in Barcelona

Having made the move to the Catalan giants in July 2022, Kessie has found life at the Nou Camp challenging. Despite their successful march to the LaLiga title, the 26-year-old failed to establish himself as a staple in Xavi’s first XI, consequently limiting his impact on the pitch.

This has resulted in Barcelona contemplating the sale of Kessie to balance their precariously positioned finances. As reported by Spanish media outlet SPORT, the cash-strapped club is exploring multiple options to usher in much-needed funds before the end of June.

The Appeal for Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest in Kessie is a strategic move, according to SPORT. Jurgen Klopp’s side, after a disappointing fifth-place finish last season, are set to undergo a midfield overhaul. Kessie, with his history of success in Serie A, where he made 39 appearances and netted seven goals for AC Milan, could be a potent addition to Klopp’s squad.

The Reds are reportedly preparing a €35m (£30m) bid for Kessie, a move that would considerably bolster their midfield and could potentially resurrect the player’s form on the pitch.

Competition for Kessie’s Signature

Kessie’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed. Prior to Liverpool’s interest, Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly pursuing the midfielder, initiating conversations with Barcelona to establish a potential price point. Inter Milan’s interest has also been speculated, but Liverpool’s looming concrete offer might make Anfield a more appealing destination for the Ivorian.

Barcelona’s Financial Woes

Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate Kessie’s departure is underpinned by their precarious financial state. Saddled with a staggering debt of €1.5 billion (£1.33 billion), and a need to raise £177m (€200m) for player acquisitions this summer, the sale of Kessie appears to be a logical move for the Catalan club.

In a transfer market teeming with uncertainties, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Franck Kessie’s future lies away from Barcelona, and Liverpool might be the club to harness his potential. Only time will tell whether this potential move will bring about a resurgence in the Ivorian’s career and provide Liverpool with the midfield dynamism they need.