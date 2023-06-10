Scouting Report: Man Utd Target Rasmus Hojlund

When a team needs strikers, the new manager hasn’t had a chance to bring any permanent options in and the existing ones want out, it’s pretty obvious what the rumours are likely to be. Youth, pace, the next global superstar will all be on keywords the list of those who make the decisions at many clubs this summer. In this scouting report, we look at the fact one of the world’s biggest clubs is seeking reinforcements for their forward line. Don’t be surprised if this one rears its head a couple of times.

What’s Been Said?

An awful lot about Manchester United’s interest in Atalanta’s young striker Rasmus Hojlund. Laurie Whitehall of The Athletic reported in early June that the club had held extensive talks about the 20-year-old with his club as Erik Ten Haag wanted a ‘young forward plus an experienced one’. Colin Millar of The Mirror has recently reported that the Danish forward is indeed keen to move to Old Trafford and forms part of a six-man shortlist for the attack. With Anthony Martial mentioned as determined to leave, a number of attacking arrivals appear likely.

What Does He Bring?

Pace, versatility and a goal threat. The former Brondby youth product is known for his speed and dribbling ability with all of Europe’s top clubs. His five goals in four games including a hat-trick against Finland for Denmark during the March European qualifiers raised his profile even further with many. Drawing comparisons to both Haaland and Vlahovic due to his style, the Copenhagen native has a physical presence, ability to find space to receive the ball and can play on the shoulder too. A versatile forward whose attractive for obvious reasons.





Stats and Info

Having played in both The Bundesliga and Serie A this year, it’s impressive that Hojund has racked up sixteen goals and seven assists for his age in all club competitions. Having only signed for Atlanta in late August last year, his contract runs through until 2027 and his wages of just over €12,000 per week according to Capology.com should be no issue for United to significantly improve on. From a stats perspective, his touches in the opposition box and progressive passes received showing his attacking nature.

Price Tag and Realistic

The smart money says this will ultimately come down to Manchester United and what they want to do. Hojlund clearly wants the move and United clearly wants forwards, with the permanent option not being taken up on Wout Weghorst. A realistic price tag of £40 million has been mentioned and would see Atalanta make a handsome profit on the €17 million they paid Sturm Graz. The young Dane seems to be behind Kane, Muani and maybe other options but it wouldn’t be any surprise to see him end up here. One to keep an eye on ‘til the end of summer.