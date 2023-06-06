Newcastle’s Recruitment Drive Stalls with Phillips Setback

The Unyielding Resolve of Kalvin Phillips – A Thorn in Newcastle United’s Ambitions

As an ardent follower of the Premier League, the transfer market shenanigans that ensue every summer are nothing less than thrilling. This year, though, Newcastle United fans might find their spirits dampened as the hunt for Kalvin Phillips, their coveted summer target, hits a stumbling block.

Phillips Digs His Heels In At Manchester City

Despite a rocky debut season with Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips remains steadfast in his decision to fight for his place under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. The Telegraph reports that this England international is not in a hurry to jump the City ship, causing a wrinkle in Newcastle’s recruitment plans.

After Phillips’ £42 million transfer from Leeds United last summer, the player’s limited appearances and meagre starts have raised questions about his future at City. Despite these odds, the 27-year-old midfielder remains resilient, determined to prove his worth in Guardiola’s squad.

Willing to Learn From Grealish

Phillips, an unused substitute in the recent FA Cup final victory over Manchester United, seems willing to take a leaf out of Jack Grealish’s book. Grealish himself had to navigate a challenging path to break into the City starting XI following his £100 million transfer from Aston Villa.

Phillips is prepared for the uphill battle to secure his spot in the Treble-chasing side, even as they eye the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Guardiola’s Gambit and Newcastle’s Predicament

Guardiola’s notorious propensity to take time before integrating new signings into prominent roles might be a contributing factor to Phillips’ underwhelming first season. While the player’s future at City is still shrouded in mystery, Newcastle United is eager to be informed of any developments.

The Geordie club, helmed by Eddie Howe, is in dire need of a deep-lying midfielder, a role Phillips would fit perfectly. Despite Newcastle’s keen interest, a deal is yet to be struck, which casts a shadow over their summer transfer ambitions.

Alternatives for Newcastle

While the pursuit of Phillips is currently stymied, Newcastle’s recruitment team is also eyeing Khéphren Thuram of Nice, Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Southampton’s Roméo Lavia, and Leicester City’s James Maddison.

However, one player who’s off the Tyneside club’s radar is Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. Despite Spanish reports suggesting advanced talks, several sources at St James’ Park have refuted these claims.

In conclusion, Newcastle United’s summer plans have hit an early snag, courtesy of Kalvin Phillips’ stubborn resolve. With the player set to battle for his position at Manchester City, the Magpies might need to rethink their summer strategy. One thing’s for sure, though – the transfer market this summer will be nothing short of intriguing.