Diogo Costa Responds to Manchester United Rumours

United’s Goalkeeper Conundrum: Diogo Costa and David De Gea

Diogo Costa Responds to Transfer Rumours

In recent news, via Goal, Porto’s stellar goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, has poured cold water over fervent speculation linking him with a high-profile transfer to Manchester United. The Portuguese international has expressed his aspiration to continue his career in his homeland, despite the Old Trafford side reportedly being frontrunners to secure his services.

“Hope to continue” – was the 23-year-old’s unequivocal response when asked about the rampant rumours of an impending move. Far from being perturbed by the ongoing chatter, Costa emphasised his commitment to Porto, dismissing the speculation as mere internet banter.

Manchester United’s Search for De Gea’s Successor

This speculation arises amidst Manchester United’s increasing concern over the form of their first-choice goalkeeper, David De Gea. Following a disappointing performance in the FA Cup final defeat against city rivals, the Red Devils are reportedly keen to recruit a fresh pair of gloves for the upcoming season.

Costa, after a remarkable season with Porto, has emerged as a leading candidate for De Gea’s long-term replacement. The United management appears willing to trigger Costa’s £65 million release clause to convince him to swap Portugal for England.

Diogo Costa’s Exceptional Season at Porto

Costa’s credentials have been enhanced by a fantastic season with Porto. The Portuguese keeper has racked up an impressive 16 clean sheets in Liga Portugal and has been instrumental in the club’s success across all competitions, making 41 appearances.

His notable performances against Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League have turned heads and stoked the interest of top-tier clubs. An academy product, Costa has accumulated 109 senior appearances, won the Portuguese league title twice, the Taca de Portugal twice and the Taca da Liga once. He also holds 12 caps for the Portugal national team.

Uncertainty Surrounding David De Gea’s Future

Simultaneously, the future of David De Gea at United hangs in the balance. Talks of a new contract are underway, which could potentially result in a wage drop for the Spanish international.

Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, has ignited speculation over a new goalkeeper arriving at Old Trafford after refusing to guarantee De Gea’s status as the undisputed No.1 for next season. Ten Hag articulated the essence of competition in a club of United’s stature, stating, “You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”