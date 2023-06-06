Hazard Counsels Lavia on Potential Chelsea Movea

Romeo Lavia: Chelsea’s Top Target, With Eden Hazard Lending a Hand

Lavia – A Summer Standout for Chelsea

It’s clear as day that Chelsea’s spotlight will once again shine on Southampton’s prodigious star, Romeo Lavia. Despite failing to secure the Belgian’s signature last summer with a hefty £50 million bid, the Blues seem undeterred, viewing the 19-year-old as a pivotal piece in their midfield rebuilding plans under the astute eyes of Mauricio Pochettino.

Understood by Express Sport, Chelsea’s sights are firmly set on Lavia, particularly after Paris Saint-Germain’s acquisition of Manuel Ugarte. The Brighton ace, Moises Caicedo, is another name that continues to echo down Stamford Bridge’s corridors, adding intrigue to the Blues’ summer shopping list.

Behind the Scenes: The Pursuit Continues

Joe Shields, who signed Lavia during his tenure at Southampton, remains a keen advocate for the Belgian talent. As the Blues’ director of recruitment and talent, Shields has been instrumental in maintaining the communication channels open with Lavia’s representatives. It’s anticipated that a transfer fee around the £45m mark might just be enough to tempt the Saints into parting ways with their coveted No. 45.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Lavia took a promising turn earlier this year when the midfield maestro engaged in a telephonic conversation with Graham Potter, Chelsea’s then-manager. A proposal was laid on the table by Todd Boehly, offering to sign Lavia and loan him back to St Mary’s for the season remainder. Unfortunately, the offer was rebuffed.

Eden Hazard’s Role in the Transfer Tale

Eden Hazard, a Chelsea legend and international team-mate to Lavia, has played an influential role in this transfer drama. Before the World Cup, Hazard shared insights about his time at Stamford Bridge with Lavia, emphatically advising him to seize the opportunity to join Chelsea should it arise.

Other Competitors for Lavia’s Signature

As the drama unfolds, Arsenal and Liverpool remain keen observers of Lavia’s situation. However, Liverpool’s recent agreement with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister might indicate a shift in their focus. Manchester City, where Lavia honed his skills, has cleverly inserted a buy-back clause in his contract, set to become active in 2024, alongside a 20% sell-on clause.

The Chelsea-Brighton Connection: Caicedo and Colwill

In a plot twist, Chelsea’s interest extends towards Brighton’s Caicedo, with the club said to be prepared to actively pursue the Ecuadorian talent. While Brighton has shown willingness to negotiate, a substantial fee would be required to secure Caicedo’s services, considering the swirling interest from other clubs, notably Arsenal.

Roberto De Zerbi’s strong desire to retain defender Levi Colwill could be a potential game-changer in the negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton. Despite a recent £30m bid for Colwill being turned down by the Blues, the door for discussions about the defender remains ajar, possibly creating a smoother path to secure Caicedo’s signature.