Real Madrid’s €80M Offer for Spurs’ Kane Under Discussion

Real Madrid Setting Sights on Kane Following Benzema’s Surprising Exit

Shaking up the football world, Karim Benzema’s unforeseen transfer to Saudi Arabia has thrown Real Madrid’s plans into disarray. Previously set on continuing with the French forward, as confirmed by Benzema himself, Madrid now finds themselves on the hunt for a top-tier striker to fill the void.

A New Star Rises in the Form of Harry Kane

In the wake of this turbulence, Real Madrid is said to be targeting Spurs’ main man Harry Kane. A report from Spanish SPORT.ES reveals that the Madrid outfit has already initiated talks with Tottenham to acquire Kane, whose contract with Spurs runs until June 30, 2024.

Negotiating with Spurs – A Game of Numbers

Negotiating with Tottenham’s owner, Daniel Levy, is no foreign territory for Real Madrid. In 2013, they splurged a then-record €105 million on Gareth Bale. As per current negotiations, Madrid is keen to lodge an initial offer of €80 million for Kane. However, Spurs remain unyielding, steadfast in their stance not to settle for anything less than €100 million, with their valuation of the English international capped at €120 million.

Tentative Talks with Kane’s Representative

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has also been in touch with the striker’s representative, Charlie Kane, who is also his brother. According to ‘Cadena Ser’, Madrid’s opening gambit to Kane is a three-year contract, with a salary of eleven million net per year, on par with his current earnings. Consequently, should the deal materialise, Kane would be wrapping up his contract with Real Madrid aged 32, earning a similar wage to Vinicius but trailing David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Luca Modric, and Thibaut Courtois.

Kane’s Season Overshadowed but Remarkable Nonetheless

Although overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s record-breaking season, Kane’s performance for Spurs has been commendable. The English international netted 30 goals in domestic competition and added a couple more across other tournaments, thus proving his mettle and making him a lucrative prospect for Real Madrid.