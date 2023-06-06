Tottenham Hotspur Welcomes Ange Postecoglou as Head Coach

Australian Football Mastermind to Head Spurs

In a milestone move, the Premier League will welcome its first Australian manager, Ange Postecoglou. After an illustrious two-year spell at Celtic marked by back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a treasured domestic treble this season, Postecoglou is poised to join Spurs on July 1, embarking on a four-year venture.

Spurs’ Announcement

The news came alive on the Spurs Twitter handle, confirming the exciting development. The club’s leadership believes that Postecoglou’s arrival brings a wealth of positives to the table.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023

The Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, voiced his approval of the appointment, praising Postecoglou’s positive mentality and his proclivity for fast, attacking football. “Ange has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead,” he said.

Spurs’ Managerial Search Concludes

Postecoglou, 57, emerged as the preferred candidate last week. Spurs had also considered Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham’s Marco Silva before choosing the Australian. Postecoglou succeeds Antonio Conte, dismissed in March. Subsequently, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason temporarily helmed the team.

Indeed, a new era is set to dawn at Tottenham Hotspur, under the meticulous guidance of Ange Postecoglou. Fans and pundits eagerly anticipate what the next season will bring.