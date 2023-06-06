Postecoglou Speaks Up: Why He Left Celtic for Tottenham

The Celtic King’s Spurs Turn: Postecoglou Breaks Silence

An Insight into Ange Postecoglou’s Dramatic Transfer from Celtic to Tottenham

As he trades the emerald and white of Celtic for Tottenham’s white and navy, Ange Postecoglou has come forth to dissect his motivations behind this bold move from Glasgow to London. The 57-year-old Australian, fresh from a treble triumph with Celtic this term, finds himself lured south to London to fill the void left by Antonio Conte.

Conte’s abrupt March departure, followed by fleeting stewardships of Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason, paved the way for Postecoglou’s official arrival at Spurs on July 1.

After accepting Tottenham’s invitation, Postecoglou expressed: “They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore.”

The Celtic Legacy: Postecoglou’s Magical Era

Postecoglou’s Celtic tenure, marked by a relentless quest for success, lasted two years brimming with thrilling performances and brilliant victories, the culmination of which was the recent treble. He fondly noted:

“My players and backroom team have been brilliant for me on this journey. They have given us all some fantastic moments through their energy and effort, creating real quality, winning football.”

Celtic’s fervent followers, ever a force of inspiration and support, have also earned heartfelt gratitude from Postecoglou, who exclaimed, “Our supporters have been magnificent to me and I thank them for the way they have embraced me during the past two years. My ambition was always to give our fans a team they could be proud of, a team people talked about and I think we have achieved that.”

A Celtic Farewell: Postecoglou’s Parting Words

“Celtic is a phenomenal football club, and so much more – and I will forever be a supporter of this great institution. I wish everyone connected with Celtic nothing but continued success,” said the outgoing manager, marking his separation from Celtic.

Laying bare his gratitude towards Dermot Desmond, Peter Lawwell, Michael Nicholson, and the Celtic board, he added, “They brought me to the club and I have worked so closely and so well with them for the past two years, I will always have a special relationship with them.”

Daniel Levy on Postecoglou’s Arrival

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, in an official statement on the club’s website, expressed his excitement over Postecoglou’s arrival, stating:

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.”

Postecoglou’s backroom coaching team at Tottenham is yet to be announced, but expectations are high, given the five major trophies he secured during his Celtic era after succeeding Neil Lennon in June 2021.