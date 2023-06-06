Liverpool Snare Top Summer Target: Medical Imminent

Liverpool Close In On Mac Allister: Medical Pending

Brighton’s midfield star Alexis Mac Allister is on the brink of a move to Liverpool, with a medical slated to be the next step in the process.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s midfield engine, Alexis Mac Allister, is in line for a medical assessment at Liverpool, a crucial procedure leading to his anticipated transfer to the Premier League giants. The Argentinian international has reportedly finalised personal terms, with a five-year contract waiting in the wings.

The Reds were able to exercise a clause in Mac Allister’s contract which he renewed with Brighton just last October. The exact transfer sum remains confidential, yet it’s thought to be approximately £45 million.

Preference for Liverpool Over Rivals

Several clubs have shown interest in the World Cup winner, however, despite Liverpool’s recent failure to secure a Champions League spot, Mac Allister has expressed his eagerness to move to Anfield after affirmative talks with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have acted swiftly to finalise the deal before Mac Allister joins the Argentina squad for their fixture against Australia in Beijing on June 15.

The 24-year-old midfielder became Liverpool’s prime target for the summer window after their withdrawal from the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham earlier in April. Mac Allister has had a productive 2022-23 season, scoring 12 goals and assisting three in 40 appearances across all competitions.

What Mac Allister Brings To Liverpool

Mac Allister has proven his worth at Brighton with an invaluable role in the midfield. His ability to control the ball, avoid opponents, and generate attacking plays are amongst his prime skills.

Known to explore pockets of space between the lines, Mac Allister demonstrates a keen eye for feeding his teammates. His partnership with Moises Caicedo has been one of the standout performances in the Premier League this season.

Though Mac Allister exhibits the endurance to actively press when Brighton loses possession, he’s yet to match Caicedo’s ball-winning prowess and needs to hone his skills when defending in a more organised block.

Regardless, Mac Allister’s key attribute is his ball control. Whether it’s in a defensive, central, or attacking midfield role, he consistently showcases his playmaking skills. His impending transfer to Liverpool suggests the Reds are in for a versatile and creative addition to their midfield.