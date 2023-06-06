Arsenal Ready to Sell £35M Star: Newcastle Front Runners

Kieran Tierney’s Magpie Transfer Saga: £35 Million Move on the Horizon

Newcastle United Eyeing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

Sources close to Football Insider have confirmed that Newcastle United are leading the race to land Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer. An Arsenal stalwart, Tierney, has piqued the interest of many a football club, but it appears the Magpies have stolen a march on their rivals.

Newcastle’s interest in the Scottish international isn’t new, yet a formal bid has been elusive so far. However, the winds are changing direction as the Tyneside club looks to solidify their intent in the forthcoming transfer window, which swings open on the 14th of June.

Premier League champions, Manchester City, have also expressed their admiration for Tierney. However, they continue to bide their time, closely watching developments in the wings.

Tierney’s Arsenal Tenure

Joining the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 for a substantial £25 million, Tierney has unfortunately spent much of his time as a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta. Despite challenging the Cityzens for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 campaign, the left-back could only boast one goal and two assists from 36 appearances, just over a third of which he started.

With a contract valid until June 2026 and a generous weekly wage of £110,000, Tierney remains an Arsenal asset. However, recent reports hint at the Gunners being open to offers in the region of £35 million.

Newcastle are eager to reinforce their defensive line, particularly their left-back position, ahead of their Champions League adventure next season. The current occupant, Dan Burn, who initially arrived as a centre-back, hasn’t quite filled the role as expected.

Matt Targett, a natural left-back who joined last summer, only managed to feature in eight matches throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The Magpies believe Tierney could be the answer to their defensive woes.

With 60 appearances in European competition from his tenures with Celtic and Arsenal, Tierney brings a wealth of experience to any team. This is a quality that Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, values, especially with a Champions League campaign on the horizon.