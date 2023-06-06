How PSG Beat Chelsea in the Race for Manuel Ugarte

Ugarte to PSG: A Twist In Chelsea’s Transfer Plans

The footballing landscape is a fascinating one, where the battle for supremacy goes beyond the green carpet. Clubs jostle in the market, keen to lure the best talents into their squads. Manuel Ugarte, the urbane Uruguayan from Sporting CP, was one such coveted gem, sitting at the heart of a tug-of-war between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. However, in a dramatic last-minute switch, PSG claimed the prized catch, leaving the Blues to ponder their next move.

Chelsea’s Post-Boehly Revamp

Under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, Chelsea have splashed over €600 million in two transfer windows since his takeover in May. Change is palpable in the Stamford Bridge corridors with Mauricio Pochettino being the latest arrival, an ambitious manager with the task of reshaping the Blues’ core.

Central midfield emerged as the immediate puzzle for the Argentine to solve. The squad saw mixed fortunes; while Enzo Fernandez successfully adjusted to life in West London, the club saw Jorginho move to Arsenal, with the futures of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount hanging in the balance.

The young, sprightly Manuel Ugarte was earmarked as the solution for Chelsea’s midfield conundrum. Adam Crafton of The Athletic reports that a deal was supposedly inked for the Uruguayan. However, the French champions Paris Saint-Germain threw a spanner in the works with an equal €60m bid, triggering Ugarte’s release clause.

The Integrity Question and the PSG Lure

It wasn’t just a game of matching bids that won PSG Ugarte’s signature. A fascinating layer of intrigue was added when PSG threatened to question the integrity of the proposed transfer to Chelsea.

🚨Exclusive Paris Saint-Germain drafted a legal letter to complain to Sporting Lisbon on Sunday after media reports emerged suggesting Chelsea might take a stake in the Portuguese club as part of a proposed transfer for Manuel Ugarte.https://t.co/MOklLMMfpd — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) June 5, 2023

Crafton reveals, “Chelsea had discussed the possibility of not only acquiring Ugarte but also taking a minority stake in Sporting.” This move from Chelsea raised PSG’s hackles, prompting them to draft a legal letter, highlighting UEFA regulations against owning stakes in other participating clubs.

Sporting CP will partake in the next season’s Europa League, which would potentially create a conflict of interest for Chelsea, given their own ambitions in European football.

Adding to the appeal, PSG’s deep pockets offered Ugarte a much more lucrative deal than his London suitors. Portuguese media reports suggest that the Uruguayan will earn a staggering €10m per season at the Parc des Princes, effectively double the €5m proposed by Chelsea.

While Chelsea must return to the drawing board, PSG celebrate the newest addition to their star-studded ensemble. Such is the ruthless world of football transfers; victories and setbacks are just a deal apart.