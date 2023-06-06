Saints Gearing Up for Major Summer Overhaul

Saints Brace for Winds of Change: James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Will Smallbone Spotlighted

Southampton: On The Verge of Transformation

Following a disappointing season that saw them relegated to the Championship, Southampton are girding themselves for a summer of significant change.

Key players in the form of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia are rumoured to be on the move, with a host of promising youngsters, including Stoke City’s breakout star, Will Smallbone, expected to attract interest from Premier League outfits, as reported by FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

The Saints concluded their season with the unenviable title of being the first club to have their relegation confirmed, a fate later shared by Leicester City and Leeds United on the campaign’s final day. Despite the tough times, the club boasts an array of talent that has piqued the interest of Premier League suitors.

Romeo Lavia: A High-Value Exit?

Romeo Lavia, whose move is expected to fetch a figure in excess of £50 million, is firmly in the crosshairs of Liverpool and Chelsea. The youngster’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and a move to a top-flight club seems imminent.

James Ward-Prowse: Bound for The Hammers?

James Ward-Prowse, the club’s captain, is also reportedly on the radar of West Ham, the seasoned midfielder is likely to make a move, commanding a substantial transfer fee.

Kyle Walker-Peters: A Voice from Within

Kyle Walker-Peters, another player predicted to exit the club, has recently spoken to the Daily Echo about the transition the Saints are about to undergo. “I think it will be important for him [the incoming manager] to really have an identity,” he stated, emphasising the need for consistency amid change.

The full-back opined that the new manager would have to establish an identity and keep to it for the benefit of the young squad. “They’re already young and learning how tough it is to play in the Premier League, to play in the Championship next season. And if you’re changing style every week, it’s even harder,” he said.

Acknowledging the upcoming changes within the club, Walker-Peters added, “I think there’s going to be a lot of changes within the club, so I’m not really sure what the vision is as a player but I can assume their main focus will be to get back into the Premier League.”

With an air of uncertainty surrounding Southampton, the coming weeks will be pivotal in defining the club’s immediate future.