Arsenal Join Race For Manchester City’s Gundogan

Arsenal In Mix For Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan

A Surprising Bid for Gundogan

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Arsenal have tabled a two-year contract offer for Manchester City’s seasoned midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Although Arsenal are currently perceived as a long shot for landing the 32-year-old, the race is far from over. A host of clubs, including Barcelona, AC Milan, and several Saudi Arabian teams, have expressed interest in Gundogan as reported by FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Contract Conundrum

Gundogan’s existing contract with City is on the brink of expiry, with the chances of an extension appearing slim. While there’s still a possibility that he could remain with the reigning FA Cup champions, a move on a free transfer seems more probable.

Barcelona, who have been courting Gundogan for a while, is reportedly the German international’s preferred choice. With club legend Sergio Busquets on his way out after 15 splendid seasons, Gundogan is viewed as the ideal replacement in the heart of Barca’s midfield.

Arsenal’s Midfield Quest

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are keen on securing a high-quality central midfielder, and few in the game match Gundogan’s pedigree. His potential addition would be a significant coup for the North London side.