Liverpool Plotting Move for Midfield Talent from European Giant

Liverpool’s Midfield Reinforcement: A Tale of Two Potential Arrivals

In the grand stage of football, where everything is in constant motion, Liverpool’s strategic moves in the transfer market are of great intrigue. Having experienced a less-than-stellar 2022/23 season, the Reds seem intent on bolstering their midfield. After securing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, whispers suggest another significant arrival: Barcelona’s Franck Kessie.

A Season of Struggles: Liverpool’s Midfield Woes

While always a force to be reckoned with, Liverpool’s recent campaign saw them falter, leading to a finish outside of the prestigious Champions League spots for the first time in seven years. The heart of their problem? Arguably, it was their midfield line-up.

The club saw the departure of Liverpool stalwarts James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all leaving upon contract expiry at the end of June. These exits came at a time when Jude Bellingham, a longtime transfer target for Jurgen Klopp, now looks set for a move to Real Madrid instead. These circumstances have left the Anfield side in need of fresh blood in the middle of the park. Mac Allister’s arrival is a step in the right direction, but Liverpool needs more.

Barcelona’s Midfield Marvel: Kessie in Klopp’s Crosshairs

According to several reports emanating from Spain and Italy, the Anfield side has turned its attention to another potential midfield acquisition – Franck Kessie. The Barcelona man could be the missing piece in Liverpool’s midfield puzzle.

Spanish daily, Sport, reports, “Barca have received an offer from Liverpool of around €35m and could close his signing if the player gives the OK.” Kessie, who found his opportunities at Camp Nou limited by the presence of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri, could be open to a move.

An Ideal Candidate for Klopp’s Midfield Configuration

Having joined Barcelona on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, Kessie’s stint in Spain has been less than ideal. Despite these difficulties, the Ivory Coast international has managed to maintain an impressive level of performance.

With a valuation of €39m, Kessie represents an opportunity for Barcelona to ease their financial concerns, especially given La Liga’s demand for the club to raise €200m to compete in next season’s title race.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Kessie’s versatility allows him to excel in various roles. His average of over four progressive passes received per 90 minutes over the past year demonstrates his ability to contribute significantly to the team’s ball progression.

Given these attributes, it’s easy to imagine Kessie slotting into Klopp’s preferred 4-3-3 formation at Anfield. He could function as one of the pivots on either side of Fabinho, providing the balance and dynamism that Liverpool’s midfield craves.

The signing of Kessie, coupled with the acquisition of Mac Allister, could well be the start of a new era for Liverpool’s midfield. Whether or not the Reds can secure their targets, only time will tell.