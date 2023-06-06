Manchester United’s Summer Exodus: Key Players Eye Exit

Unravelling the Manchester United Thread: Maguire’s Uncertain Future

It seems there’s an evolving narrative around Old Trafford, one that involves England’s lionhearted defender Harry Maguire. The centre-back, who arrived amid high expectations from Leicester in a world record deal for a defender in 2019, finds himself at a career crossroad, and Manchester United are at the helm of this turn.

Maguire’s Odyssey at Old Trafford

Since swapping the King Power Stadium for the Theatre of Dreams, Maguire has donned the red jersey 175 times, finding the net on seven occasions. Yet, the past couple of seasons have been a rough ride for the seasoned defender, notably following a series of lacklustre performances post Euro 2020.

The Englishman’s struggles reached their zenith during the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Sevilla, where he was culpable for two costly errors. As it stands, he finds himself positioned fifth in the pecking order of centre-backs at United, with Erik ten Hag’s preference even leaning towards left-back Luke Shaw in the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Varane.

According to Steve Kay at FootballTransfers, the future looks increasingly unclear for Maguire. Both player and club seemingly agree on one thing – a summer transfer is on the horizon.

A Calculated Decision: The Player and the Club’s Mutual Aspirations

FootballTransfers have reported that plans to sell Maguire have been underway for several months, dating back to even before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A meeting determined Maguire’s valuation, placing a price tag of €41 million (£35m) on the player. The club remains adamant about securing a fee that ensures a lucrative sale.

On the other side of this story, Maguire himself is seeking new pastures. The defender, with an eye on retaining his spot in Gareth Southgate’s England starting XI for Euro 2024, covets regular first-team football, something currently elusive at United.

Contenders for Maguire’s Signature

The potential departure of the former Leicester man has caught the attention of several clubs. Among the interested parties are Tottenham, Everton, and Aston Villa. The prospect of a move abroad isn’t entirely out of the question either, with the Bundesliga and Serie A both mooted as potential landing spots.

Fred’s Future Under Consideration

But, as the rumours circulate around Maguire’s future, he is not the only player whose stay at Manchester United may be in doubt. FootballTransfers has further reported that Brazilian midfielder Fred’s time at United might be reaching an end. With his contract expiring in 2024, United are purportedly contemplating a sale to avoid the risk of him leaving on a free transfer.

In these swirling winds of change, as the summer transfer window approaches, the narrative around Manchester United continue to unfold, shaping the future of the club and its players like Harry Maguire and Fred.