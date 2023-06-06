Tottenham’s Pursuit of Manchester United’s Outcast, Harry Maguire

A New Chapter at Spurs Unfolds

As reported by Matt Law in The Telegraph, the North London club, Tottenham Hotspur, have displayed a keen interest in securing the services of Harry Maguire, the central defender at Manchester United. Newly appointed head coach, Ange Postecoglou, set to begin his tenure from July 1, is prepared to usher in changes, starting with the summer recruitment drive.

Intriguingly, the Spurs’ fascination with Maguire could be an inventive strategy to retain their goal-hungry talisman, Harry Kane. The pair’s bond, strengthened during their international duties with England, is well-known, and Kane has previously advocated for his national side’s mate to join the Spurs’ ranks. This move is a stand-alone endeavour and has no link to Manchester United’s pursuit of Kane.

Maguire: From Disfavour to Desired

While Maguire’s current club standing might reflect a different narrative, his consistent performances for Gareth Southgate’s England side during the World Cup in Qatar, alongside Kane, should be a persuasive factor for the London-based club. Once a primary target for ex-manager Mauricio Pochettino at Hull City, Maguire, unfortunately, journeyed to Leicester City, and eventually Manchester United, where he has struggled to find favour under Erik ten Hag.

Reformation Under Postecoglou

Postecoglou, fresh off his successful tenure at Celtic, winning the domestic treble with the Scottish side, could act as a catalyst for Tottenham’s transformation. His future plans include the consultation on all potential transfers, with Maguire, James Maddison, and Harvey Barnes of Leicester City on the radar.

Simultaneously, the club is bracing for a significant overhaul, prepared to hear offers for a handful of first-team regulars, including Ben Davies, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez.

Clement Lenglet’s potential return to Barcelona, post his loan spell, is another factor prompting Spurs to prioritise the central defence in their recruitment strategy. Maguire, potentially available for a discounted fee, could bolster Tottenham’s leadership group, particularly with captain Hugo Lloris’s probable exit.

The Levy Statement

Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, expressed his admiration for the new coach, stating, “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.”

Postecoglou, while reflecting on his Celtic stint, shared, “Celtic is a phenomenal football club, and so much more – and I will forever be a supporter of this great institution.”

As Tottenham gear up for a season of change, the potential addition of Harry Maguire might just be the impetus required for a fresh start. If Tottenham can orchestrate this marquee signing, the upcoming season might see a resurgent Spurs side brimming with optimism.