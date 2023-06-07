Magpies Set to Shell Out £20m+ for ‘Turkish Messi’, Arda Guler

Newcastle United Setting Sights on Fenerbahce’s Arda Guler

Setting the Stage for a £20m Showdown

Newcastle United appear to be tightening their grip on Fenerbahce’s bright young spark, Arda Guler, with a transfer fee that could well exceed £20 million.

The ‘Turkish Messi’, as Guler has come to be known, has been steadily rising to prominence, and the Magpies are eager to clinch this shining star for their squad. The club, it appears, is undeterred by the recent cancellation of a cost-saving release clause in the 18-year-old player’s contract.

The Interest Intensifies

On 5 June, Football Insider reported that Newcastle United is ramping up their pursuit of Guler, following up on a productive meeting last month with the young player’s family in Dubai.

While European giants Barcelona and Ajax have also displayed an interest in Guler, the Tyneside club remains optimistic about the outcome of their Middle Eastern negotiations.

Tyneside’s Expectations and Ambitions

A well-informed source revealed to Football Insider that Newcastle United envisages an immediate impact from Guler on English soil, which makes a loan for the 2023-24 campaign unlikely. As a Champions League group stage contender, fresh from a fourth-place Premier League finish, Newcastle is keen on bolstering their ranks.

Arda Guler: The Rising Star at Fenerbahce

Having made his senior debut for Fenerbahce in August 2021, Guler’s breakout performance in the 2022-23 season has been nothing short of spectacular. With six goals and six assists from 34 appearances in all competitions, he is becoming a fixture in the Turkish Lig.

With two senior caps for the Turkish national team under his belt, Guler further pledged his future to Fenerbahce by signing a new three-year deal in 2022. This agreement will keep him at the Istanbul-based club until June 2025.

Newcastle United views Guler as the ideal fit for their ambitious Saudi-backed project, as they continue to scout for promising talents to sculpt the club’s future.