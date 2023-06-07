Aston Villa Captain John McGinn in Line for Hefty Pay Rise

A Grand Gesture for John McGinn: Aston Villa’s Upcoming Deal

In an outstanding display of recognition for his immense contribution, Aston Villa’s cherished captain, John McGinn, is poised to receive a considerable pay rise. As reported by Football Insider, negotiations are underway to align McGinn’s salary more closely with the top earners at Villa Park, truly reflecting his value within the squad.

A Nod to McGinn’s Importance

Once a £55,000-a-week player, McGinn’s soon-to-be amplified salary serves as an evident testament to his integral role under Unai Emery’s stewardship. The 28-year-old Scottish midfielder, whose current contract extends for another two years, is a pivotal figure in Emery’s tactical equation.

Emery’s plans to bolster McGinn’s earnings also seem to be a strategic move to deflect any looming interest during the summer transfer window. With negotiations progressing positively, both parties share a buoyant outlook about confirming the renewal within the forthcoming weeks.

Trailblazing in the Company of High Earners

Aston Villa’s wage hierarchy presently features Lucas Digne and Boubacar Kamara, earning a weekly £160,000 and £150,000, respectively. However, McGinn, with his augmented deal, will soon be part of this elite group. This stride mirrors the trajectory of defender Tyrone Mings, who, earlier this year, extended his stay with Villa until 2026.

McGinn’s Remarkable Journey at Villa Park

Since his move from Hibernian in 2018, McGinn has been an instrumental figure in the Villa’s squad, guiding the club to promotion in the 2018-19 season. The Scot’s commendable tally stands at 183 appearances, 17 goals, and 26 assists.

McGinn’s 2022-23 campaign saw him making 36 appearances across all competitions, yielding one goal and three assists. Moving forward, he will play a crucial role as Emery’s side ventures into the Europa Conference League for the 2023-24 campaign, commencing with a two-legged playoff round in August.

With his bumper deal on the horizon, McGinn’s bond with Aston Villa is poised to grow even stronger.