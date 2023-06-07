Premier League Trio Eye Celtic Ace Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi: Celtic’s Star Asset Amidst Premiership Interest

Early Discussions Surrounding Kyogo’s Future at Celtic

Football Insider has recently disclosed that early contract renewal talks have commenced between Celtic and their Japanese dynamo, Kyogo Furuhashi. While this might not be earth-shattering news, it marks an essential move in Celtic’s bid to retain the prolific striker amidst swirling interest from an assortment of clubs.

Premier League Trio Eyeing Furuhashi

Furuhashi, the stand-out force in Celtic’s triumphant treble-winning season, is said to be firmly on the radar of three Premier League clubs, namely Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace. It isn’t surprising, given the 34 goals he scored this season alone for The Hoops. Additionally, top-flight clubs from Serie A and Bundesliga have shown interest, upping the ante for Celtic.

No Spurs Contact, Yet

While Tottenham’s newly appointed manager, Ange Postecoglou, who recently departed from Celtic, has expressed an interest in bringing Furuhashi to London, no official contact has been made so far, according to Football Insider. It’s clear the club will need to make a compelling offer to win over Furuhashi, who, despite Postecoglou’s exit, is content in Glasgow and unlikely to make a rushed decision.

Celtic’s Proposed Deal and Potential Obstacles

Furuhashi is currently committed to Celtic until 2025 with no release clause. However, the club is keen to sweeten the deal, hoping to secure his services for at least another year. However, the fast-paced world of football can bring sudden changes. A substantial offer might compel Celtic to reconsider their stance, throwing a spanner in the works.

Critical Off-Season Decisions for Celtic

With high interest in key players such as Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, Celtic faces the possibility of losing a number of their star performers this summer. As such, their endeavour to tie down as many players as possible, starting with Furuhashi, becomes crucial.

Since his signing in the summer of 2021, Furuhashi has netted an impressive 54 goals in 83 appearances, coupled with 16 caps for Japan. Securing his continued services would undoubtedly signal Celtic’s intention to maintain their strong standing in Scottish football.