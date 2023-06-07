£70m Standoff: Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea’s Shared Target

Brighton Set a High Bar for Moises Caicedo Amid Interest from Premier League Big Guns

As we venture into the heated summer transfer window, Brighton find themselves preparing to navigate through a sea of demand for their prodigious midfielder Moises Caicedo. As reported by Sam Dean for The Telegraph, the race for Caicedo’s signature is beginning to take shape with several Premier League heavyweights in the mix. The Seagulls, however, have set the bar high, demanding an amount north of £70 million for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian.

Caicedo’s Rising Stock in the Premier League

In his time at Brighton, Caicedo has carved a niche for himself as an extraordinarily adaptable and energetic midfielder, the kind that can make a tangible difference in a Premier League side’s fortune. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all reportedly circling, their interest piqued by the young midfielder’s performances. Liverpool, despite being in the midst of procuring Alexis Mac Allister, another Brighton stalwart, haven’t ruled out joining the fray.

Arsenal’s £70 Million Bid and Beyond

Rewinding back to the January transfer window, Arsenal had placed a substantial £70 million offer for Caicedo, a bid that Brighton tactfully declined. Now, with Europa League qualification secured for the coming season, Brighton seem willing to part ways with their midfielder. That said, Arsenal’s attentions appear to have shifted towards fortifying their defensive ranks and pursuing West Ham United’s stalwart, Declan Rice. Their interest in Caicedo, however, persists.

Chelsea’s Potential Advantage: Levi Colwill

Chelsea may have an ace up their sleeve in the pursuit of Caicedo in the form of their young centre-back, Levi Colwill. Colwill has spent his last season on loan at the Amex Stadium, impressing enough for Brighton to express their desire to secure his services permanently. This gives Chelsea the leverage to potentially sweeten the deal for Caicedo by including Colwill in the transfer package, provided they’re willing to let go of the promising 20-year-old.

De Zerbi Resigned to the Departure of Caicedo

Last month, Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton head coach, spoke candidly about the likely departures of Caicedo and Alexis. His remarks after the season-ender against Aston Villa, encapsulate Brighton’s policy and the inevitability of the situation:

“I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I’m really sorry…They are two great people and two great players…I think it’s right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher.”

A Complicated Summer Ahead for Chelsea

Chelsea’s chase of Caicedo could be influenced by the precariousness of N’Golo Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge. With the Frenchman’s contract set to expire at the end of the month, there is a chance that Chelsea could lose him to more lucrative offers, potentially from Saudi Arabia. Their refusal to enter a bidding war for the 32-year-old might redirect their resources and focus on securing Caicedo.

As the transfer saga unfolds, one thing is clear: Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is poised to be one of the sought-after commodities of this summer’s transfer market.