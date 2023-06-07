Chelsea Eye European Starlet Amidst Key Players’ Departure

Chelsea Eye Celta’s Dynamic Young Talent as Havertz Ponders Exit

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing Celta Vigo’s midfield prodigy, Gabri Veiga, as Kai Havertz contemplates a fresh challenge elsewhere, as reported by Jacob Steinberg for The Guardian. A new era is dawning at Chelsea, where Pochettino must rebuild and rejuvenate a team that has lost some of its lustre.

Chelsea’s Pochettino Plans Midfield Rejuvenation

Pochettino, appointed Chelsea’s head coach amidst a period of team reshaping, is keen on injecting fresh talent into the midfield. Having missed out on Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, who’s tipped to join Paris Saint‑Germain, Veiga has become a primary focus for the London club. Chelsea, looking to enhance their ranks in the keeper and striker positions too, must contend with Barcelona and Liverpool for the promising 21-year-old Spaniard.

The young midfielder has shown considerable promise and is recognised as one of the emerging stars of European football. He’s currently secured by a €40m (£34.4m) buyout clause. Chelsea, also interested in Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo, show a keen inclination to secure Veiga’s services. Liverpool is also rumoured to have Veiga on their radar once they’ve finalised the deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

A Time for Change at Stamford Bridge

Change is the watchword for Chelsea this summer. With a spending spree of nearly £600m in the last year, departures are expected. Manchester City are likely to be Kovacic’s next destination, while United engages in talks over Mason Mount and Milan show interest in Loftus-Cheek. N’Golo Kanté, whose contract is nearing its end, has been offered an opportunity to switch to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad or Al-Nassr.

Players like Havertz, who are looking for fresh challenges elsewhere, may serve as a vehicle for Chelsea to trim their squad. Havertz has drawn attention from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and is unlikely to extend his two-year contract. This situation could prompt Chelsea’s hand to sell, as they avoid keeping players with just 12 months left on their contract. Havertz’s value is estimated at £75m.

Havertz’s Chelsea Journey: A Tale of Two Halves

Havertz, who transitioned to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, carved a niche for himself with his versatility, able to play as a No 10 or a false 9. However, he hasn’t fully lived up to the lofty expectations, with an unclear best position and 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances. Yet, his memorable contributions, like his decisive goal in the Champions League final against City in 2021, and the winning strike at the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras in 2022, mark his tenure.

Chelsea’s Incoming and Outgoing Traffic

As Chelsea navigate this period of transition, they’re adding firepower to their attack with the £58m signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, they deny any pressure to sell due to financial fair play concerns, yet departures of Kovacic, Mount, and Havertz could significantly boost their funds.

With Kante’s future also uncertain, given the massive contract offer from Saudi Arabia, Chelsea’s next steps in the market could redefine their future. As this riveting saga continues to unfold, all eyes are on Chelsea to see how they negotiate these critical transitions.