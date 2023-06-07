Chelsea and BVB in Race for Senegal Prodigy Mikayil Faye

Senegal Prodigy Drawing Elite Attention

Reports from The Daily Mail suggest Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund (BVB) have locked their radars onto an exciting prospect from Senegal – Mikayil ‘The Monster’ Faye. The 18-year-old centre back is a sensation straight from the esteemed Diambars FC academy and presently represents NK Kustosija in Croatia, another club famous for cultivating young talent.

Mikayil Faye: Unleashing ‘The Monster’

Nicknamed ‘The Monster’ for his combative style, Faye exhibits impressive potential. His dominant, no-frills defending, coupled with his capability to roam across the defensive line, primarily exploiting his left foot, has won him accolades. He’s caught the attention of scouts through his sterling performances for both his club and Senegal’s U17s.

Last summer, French teams Marseille and Reims expressed interest in securing Faye’s signature, but he opted to stay in Croatia. Meanwhile, interest from the continent’s top-tier clubs has been escalating.

Chelsea and BVB: Scouting the Next Generation

Both Chelsea and Dortmund are gaining notoriety for their knack of identifying and snapping up the world’s talented teens. BVB emphasises a swift progression to their first team, while Chelsea is contemplating investment in partnership clubs such as Strasbourg in France or Sporting Lisbon, providing loan destinations for their squad members.

As Faye’s star continues to rise, Kustosija is bracing for a flurry of bids this month. The battle for ‘The Monster’ is indeed heating up!