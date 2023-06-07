Brighton Ponder Record £40m Bid for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Emerging from a fruitful season on loan at Brighton, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill might be looking at a permanent stay on the south coast. Brighton are mulling over a hefty £40m bid for the impressive young player, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Colwill’s Rising Stock

A Chelsea rejection last week turned down a £30m bid from Brighton, making it clear that the Chelsea management sees no room for parting with Colwill in the forthcoming summer. The defender’s contract with Chelsea runs until 2025 and includes a performance-based optional extension for 12 months.

Yet, Brighton appear to be determined to challenge Chelsea’s firm stance, proposing an offer that would shatter the record fee for the Sussex-based club.

Colwill’s Successful Stint at Brighton

20-year-old Colwill enjoyed a flourishing loan season at Brighton, aiding the club to qualify for European competition – a historical first for the Seagulls. The Amex Stadium gave him his Premier League debut and a chance to hone his skills under the guidance of manager Roberto De Zerbi, a feature that might bolster Brighton’s hopes of securing his services.

The recently appointed Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, however, is eager to work with Colwill, considered a prospective England international.

Transfer Tensions Rise with Mutual Interests

As Brighton contemplate a permanent deal for Colwill, coincidentally, Chelsea seem to be eyeing Seagulls’ midfield maestro, Moises Caicedo. Brighton are poised to ask a minimum of £80m for Caicedo, who signed a fresh contract in March but has been guaranteed a potential departure this summer if the price is right.

Other Major Moves Brewing

In another notable transfer development, N’Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. A delegation has been dispatched to England to initiate negotiations.

Kante’s contract with Chelsea expires this month, leaving champions Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr preparing to fork out an astounding £86m a season to lure Kante to the Pro League.

Striker Aubameyang has drawn the attention of Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, along with other European clubs, after being side-lined by Chelsea soon after his arrival last summer. The remaining term of his contract might require a pay-off agreement from the Blues.