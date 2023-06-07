Chelsea and Liverpool in Tug-of-War for Romeo Lavia

Saints’ Star Attracts Premier League Titans

The Stamford Bridge heavyweights, Chelsea, are rumoured to be marshalling their forces for another swoop at Southampton’s young prodigy, Romeo Lavia. Football Insider disclose that the groundwork for a potential summer deal is already in place. It seems the Saints are holding out for a handsome £45-50 million ransom for the 19-year-old wonderkid.

The Reds, not to be outdone, have shown a keen interest in signing this Belgian international. The youngster experienced the unfortunate sting of relegation with Southampton in the 2022-23 season but his talent was undisputedly showcased.

Man City’s Buy-Back Dilemma

Man City still has a stake in the game. With a £40 million buy-back clause for Lavia who departed the Etihad Stadium last summer (2022), the reigning Premier League champions face a conundrum. This clause isn’t active until 2024, but City may have to make their move sooner rather than later to prevent their rivals from snatching him up.

Under the reign of Mauricio Pochettino, recently appointed Chelsea boss, Lavia’s prospects at Chelsea have heightened. Pochettino is reportedly a huge admirer of Lavia, although he hasn’t officially started his tenure.

Lavia’s Exceptional Season

Lavia, who made his senior Belgium debut in March, took part in 35 games across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, scoring once and assisting another. He racked up the most Premier League minutes of any teenager this term, surpassing Evan Ferguson and Wilfried Gnonto’s numbers with ease.

As the summer window looms, both Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be planning substantial midfield transformations. And it seems Romeo Lavia, the diamond of the Saints, might be the cornerstone of these overhauls.