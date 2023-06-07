Liverpool’s £35M Bargain: The Steal of The Summer?

How Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool Transfer Fee So Low?

As we all remain on alert for official confirmation of the prodigious Alexis Mac Allister has making his big leap from Brighton to Liverpool. This surprise transfer fee of a mere £35m has left many a pundit in disbelief, could indeed be the signing of the summer? The exclusive revelation comes from Italian transfer sage Fabrizio Romano via Twitter, who reports a much lower transfer fee than was initially projected.

Breaking Down the Mac Allister Deal

As per Romano’s tweet, the 24-year-old Argentine passed his medical with the Merseyside giants on Tuesday and is now poised to agree to a five-year contract, with an impressive weekly salary of £150,000. Liverpool, showing tactical acumen, have reportedly activated a release clause in Mac Allister’s contract, bringing the transfer saga to a swift end. With the transfer documentation now signed and sealed, an announcement seems to be looming.

What’s shocking is the fee that Liverpool has had to shell out. A comparatively paltry £35m has been enough to acquire the midfielder who played a crucial role in Argentina’s recent World Cup victory. Romano reported:

“Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m…Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed.”

This price is in stark contrast to the hefty £106.8m that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister’s Argentine midfield partner, earlier this year.

Mac Allister’s Journey So Far

Mac Allister leaves Brighton in a strong position, having aided them to an impressive sixth place finish in the Premier League, thus ensuring Europa League football for the Seagulls next season. His stint at Brighton has seen him make 112 appearances, netting the ball 20 times since his move from Argentinos Juniors in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly on the prowl for several other signings this summer, following the departure of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Among the midfielders Liverpool have been linked with are Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

In addition to bolstering their midfield, Liverpool could be eyeing a left-sided centre-back this summer. Rumours link them with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka, Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Brighton from Chelsea.

There could also be a potential need for another right-back as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, budget permitting. Stay tuned to see how this exciting summer transfer season unfolds for Liverpool.