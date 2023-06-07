Nottingham Forest Eye Permanent Deal for Dean Henderson

A New Chapter for Dean Henderson?

As reported by 90MIN, Nottingham Forest has their sights set on sealing a permanent deal with Manchester United for the services of highly-regarded goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson’s Return to the Forest

For Henderson, the 2022/23 season was marked by a fruitful loan stint at Nottingham Forest, guiding the club to their Premier League survival. This achievement is even more significant considering it was their first top-tier season in over two decades. This wasn’t Henderson’s first taste of Premier League glory, having previously made a name for himself during his loan spell at Sheffield United.

However, despite signing a generous long-term contract with Manchester United in 2020, Henderson found himself playing second fiddle to David de Gea upon his return to Old Trafford.

Triumph, Injury and Recovery

Establishing himself as Forest’s first-choice keeper during the initial months at the City Ground, Henderson’s promising season took a hit with a thigh injury in January. The blow forced him out for several months, leading Forest to bring in three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas for the remainder of the campaign.

Forest are also keeping a close eye on the Navas, the Costa Rican seems to be in high demand, with clubs from Europe, the Middle East, MLS, and South America all vying for the 36-year-old’s signature.

Henderson: Awaiting Confirmation

In light of the Navas situation, Henderson’s future hinges on securing a regular starting berth rather than settling for a backup role. Preliminary discussions between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have begun, albeit they’re not in an advanced stage.

A native of Cumbria, Henderson was only 14 when Manchester United scooped him up after a four-year stint in the youth ranks at his local club, Carlisle. His senior football career kicked off with a loan to Stockport County shortly before his 19th birthday, followed by loans at Grimsby and Shrewsbury.

The Sheffield United Breakthrough

But the pivotal point of Henderson’s career came in the summer of 2018 when he was loaned to Sheffield United. Aged just 21 then, he played a crucial role in the Blades’ ascension to the Premier League and their impressive ninth-place finish in the top flight.

Upon his return to Manchester United in the 2020/21 season, Henderson featured in 26 matches across all competitions, including an extended run over De Gea in the Premier League. But, in a twist of fate, he fell out of favour almost completely in 2021/22.

The permanency of the transfer to Nottingham Forest could mark a fresh chapter in Henderson’s career, bringing to an end an era of uncertainty at Manchester United.