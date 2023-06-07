Arsenal Close to Sealing Contract with Reiss Nelson

Following a fruitful negotiation period, Arsenal looks set to extend the contract of Hale End academy product Reiss Nelson. As stated by Football London, the 23-year-old winger is about to secure his future at the Emirates Stadium, marking another milestone in his career that commenced at the tender age of seven.

The Hale End Prodigy: Reiss Nelson

Arsenal’s DNA runs deep within Nelson, a bond that has been nurtured since his childhood. Progressing through the academy ranks, the young winger emerged on the first-team stage during the tenure of the legendary Arsene Wenger in 2017. This marked the start of his Premier League journey that would see him clinch important victories and personal accolades.

Despite clocking up a mere 593 minutes on the pitch during the 2022/23 season, Nelson made the most of his limited playing time. He scored three goals and provided three assists, demonstrating a knack for making his presence felt when it mattered.

Premier League’s Gamechanger: Reiss Nelson

One particular highlight from Nelson’s season came in a thrilling match against Bournemouth back in March. Down by two goals in the second half, Nelson rallied to score a breathtaking stoppage-time winner, ensuring a 3-2 comeback victory for the Gunners.

This performance saw Nelson clinching the Premier League’s Gamechanger of the Season award, edging past Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Rodrigo Bentancur, as well as Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.

Post the Bournemouth game Mikel Arteta shared high praise for the young winger: “I always saw the potential,” Arteta said, “The talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now. I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him.”

The Emergence of Nelson under Arteta’s Stewardship

Arteta’s endorsement, however, goes beyond Nelson’s on-pitch performances. He values the player’s professionalism, recognising his perseverance in training and determination to prove himself.

“Football-wise, it was my decision in the last two games not to play him because we had other options,” Arteta added, “But he was knocking on the door, he’s been training really well and it’s a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and that he can be really important for the team.”

Reiss Nelson’s Arsenal Journey: Beyond the Premier League

Nelson’s journey has not been confined to the Premier League. He’s honed his skills on international soil during two rewarding loan spells. During the 2018/19 season, he lit up the Bundesliga, scoring seven times for Hoffenheim. The following season, he continued his development with Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Finalising the Contract: A Boost for Arsenal and Nelson

As Nelson enters the last month of his existing Arsenal contract, the club has a clear intent to retain the young prospect. His availability on a free transfer this summer is a possibility if new terms aren’t agreed. However, with contract talks in their final stages, there’s an air of optimism around the Emirates that a deal will be reached.

In a nutshell, Reiss Nelson’s story is one of dedication, growth, and an unwavering bond with Arsenal. A product of the esteemed Hale End academy, his potential new deal signifies more than just a contract; it’s a symbol of Arsenal’s belief in nurturing homegrown talent, and of Nelson’s commitment to the Premier League club that has been his home since childhood.