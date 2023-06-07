Tottenham Prepare for Lenglet Exit, Postecoglou Era Beckons

Tottenham Hotspur Roster Reshuffle: Clement Lenglet On His Way Out?

As the ever-revolving managerial carousel at Tottenham Hotspur finds its latest stop in Ange Postecoglou, roster changes are already afoot at the North London club. Standing in the spotlight, with speculation swirling, is loanee Clement Lenglet.

Football Insider reports that Spurs are unlikely to turn Lenglet’s temporary status into a permanent fixture within the club. This decision marks an interesting shift in the club’s strategy, given Lenglet’s consistent place in the team throughout the season.

Lenglet’s Tottenham Journey: A Temporary Stop?

The French international centre-back arrived in the Premier League with a wealth of experience from the Spanish La Liga. However, his future with Tottenham appears uncertain, with a return to his parent club Barcelona imminent.

Lenglet’s loan contract expires in June, and the word from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is that it won’t be renewed. His weekly salary of £204,000 at Barcelona is not expected to be matched by Tottenham, further cementing his likelihood of departure.

Impact and Contribution at Spurs: The French Connection

Despite the seemingly imminent departure, Lenglet’s influence on the field during his loan spell should not be understated. His presence in the Spurs’ defensive line saw him start 24 Premier League matches, clocking up 35 appearances in total across all competitions.

Lenglet also made his mark in the Champions League, starting six times, including both legs of the decisive knockout clash against AC Milan. His invaluable experience from his time with Sevilla and Barcelona brought a seasoned tenacity to the Spurs’ defence.

Spurs’ Future Under Postecoglou: Major Changes Ahead

With Lenglet expected to be the first of several departures following the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou, major changes seem imminent at Tottenham Hotspur. Two new arrivals in January, Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro, both on initial loan deals, hint at Postecoglou’s plans for reshaping the squad.

The coming months are sure to see further developments as Postecoglou reshapes the team to mirror his vision. As for Lenglet, his time in the Premier League appears to be drawing to a close. However, his contribution to Tottenham Hotspur, albeit short-lived, will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.