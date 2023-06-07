Premier League Star Watkins Discusses Villa Future

Aston Villa’s Star Forward Ollie Watkins in Contract Extension Discussions

The talismanic figure of Ollie Watkins continues to be at the heart of Aston Villa’s aspirations for the upcoming Premier League season. Following a commendable 2022-23 campaign, Watkins finds himself in ongoing contract extension talks with the club, according to sources reported by Football Insider.

27-year-old Watkins, who currently pockets a respectable weekly wage of £75,000, has a contract with the Villa that extends until June 2025. His rising status within the ranks at Villa Park was evident in his sterling performance last season, which helped Villa secure qualification for the Europa Conference League.

A Proven Goal Scorer

It’s not hard to see why Villa’s management are eager to secure Watkins for the long haul. The striker showcased his exceptional talent during the last season, netting 16 goals and providing six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. His goal-scoring abilities have not only bolstered Villa’s front line but also secured him a potential significant raise in his new contract.

Football Insider revealed in April that Watkins had initiated discussions with the club regarding a lucrative new deal. Both parties seem content with the progress of these talks. It’s rumoured that the striker could be offered significantly more than £100,000-a-week as part of Villa’s efforts to retain him on a long-term basis.

Aston Villa’s Summer Squad Reinforcement

While Watkins has demonstrated his worth to the team, it’s clear that Aston Villa’s management, spearheaded by Unai Emery, are not resting on their laurels. They are reportedly keen to add another striker to their roster in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the intention is to provide backup to Watkins rather than search for his replacement.

Watkins’ influential presence on the field is not lost on Emery, who publicly praised the striker during his successful run in April. He stated that Watkins “deserves” fresh terms that would result in him earning “more money”. This public endorsement further confirms the striker’s integral role within the club’s structure.

Other Contract Discussions and Transfer Plans

Alongside Watkins’ contract situation, sources have revealed to Football Insider that discussions are also underway between Villa’s captain, John McGinn, and the club regarding a new contract. Like Watkins, McGinn’s current contract is also set to conclude in June 2025.

In addition to these contract discussions, Emery and Villa are preparing to launch their summer transfer activities. The transfer window, set to commence on 14 June, will offer the club an opportunity to strengthen their squad further, enhancing their prospects in the upcoming Premier League season. Despite Watkins’ stellar form, the England squad will miss his talents in the Euro 2024 qualifiers this month, as he was not reinstated to Gareth Southgate’s line-up. Nevertheless, Aston Villa fans can look forward to the continued impact of Ollie Watkins on their beloved club.