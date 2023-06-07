Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte: Aston Villa’s Summer Wishlist

Aston Villa Eye Summer Transfer Targets Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte

Under the astute management of Unai Emery, Aston Villa have painted a vivid picture of success in the 2022/23 campaign. The icing on their season’s cake is undoubtedly a place in the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League. But far from resting on their laurels, Villa are actively planning an ambitious summer transfer saga.

Unai Emery and His Familiar Companion

Given Emery’s illustrious history with Torres during their shared time at Villarreal – a tenure that even boasts a Europa League title – the Villans are understood to be keen on rekindling this profitable partnership. As reported by 90MIN Torres, the 26-year-old Villarreal central defender is on Villa’s radar, with an approximate release clause of €50m stated in his contract.

Man City’s Laporte: A New Life at Villa Park?

Manchester City’s Laporte is another name that features prominently on Villa’s wishlist. His time at City, while not without its successes, has recently seen him left out in the cold by Pep Guardiola. Despite previously being a record signing for the Citizens, Laporte has been struggling for regular playtime due to the prowess of teammates John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

With City’s evolving defensive system also playing a part in his reduced pitch minutes, it is understood that the Spaniard is keen on securing a move that offers the promise of regular first-team football. It appears that Villa, as well as Tottenham, maybe in the race to provide such an opportunity.

The High Stakes of Summer Shopping

Villa’s summer shopping list appears to be ambitious, but these aren’t their first attempts at bringing in high-profile players. Recall their recent pursuit of Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, who was ultimately swooped up by Paris Saint-Germain.

However, given Villa’s strong financial backing and their secured European football spot, it wouldn’t be surprising if they could attract the likes of Torres and Laporte. As the summer transfer window draws near, the anticipation surrounding Villa’s potential acquisitions is palpable. Laporte’s rumoured availability for £40m adds an exciting dimension to the upcoming proceedings.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Villa’s ambition translates into significant signings. If so, it may herald a new era of prosperity for this storied club.