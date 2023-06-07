Liverpool, Arsenal, or Benfica? Turkish Midfielder Drama

The Battle for Orkun Kokcu: Liverpool, Arsenal, or Benfica? Feyenoord’s Stance

Liverpool and Arsenal vie for Feyenoord’s Kokcu amid Benfica Interest

Whilst Liverpool and Arsenal continue to show strong interest in Feyenoord’s rising star Orkun Kokcu, the player’s potential switch to Portuguese champions Benfica is being stalled by Feyenoord’s demands, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

The 22-year-old midfielder has attracted significant interest, with Benfica taking pole position in the race for his signature. However, the Dutch Eredivisie side appears to be playing transfer hardball, refusing to let the player go for less than his asking price.

Kokcu’s talent has not gone unnoticed in the English top flight. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly willing to meet Feyenoord’s hefty asking price. The belief within Feyenoord’s ranks is that either club may well be prepared to splash upwards of €40 million to secure the services of the talented young Turk.

FootballTransfers has shed light on the player’s high standing on Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp’s wish list. Arsenal, likewise, are keen on the Feyenoord man.

Kokcu’s Aspirations: A Switch to Portugal

Despite interest from England’s elite, Kokcu seems to have set his sights on a move to Benfica. The Champions League performances of the Portuguese club, reaching the quarter-finals in two successive seasons, undoubtedly allure the player.

Another draw for the 20-time Turkey international is his perception of increased playing time opportunities in the Portuguese league, compared to the Premier League. Additionally, reuniting with his former Feyenoord teammate Fredrik Aursnes, who joined Benfica in the summer of 2022, is viewed as an added bonus.

The Standoff: Feyenoord’s €40m Price Tag

Despite the midfielder’s intentions, Feyenoord are holding firm on their €40m valuation – a figure proving to be a stumbling block for Roger Schmidt’s side. Benfica are reportedly willing to stretch their budget to a maximum of €30m.

There’s a growing optimism in the Portuguese side’s camp that Feyenoord may concede their up-front fee demand in exchange for a percentage of the player’s future transfer fee, with a cap of 20% being mulled over.

Such a strategy has previously benefited Benfica, notably with Enzo Fernandez’s transfer. The Argentine star was signed for a modest €10m in 2022 before being sold to Chelsea six months later for €121m, netting River Plate a tidy €34m from the deal.

The Turkish international has been instrumental in Feyenoord’s successful season, contributing to their first Eredivisie title since 2017 with 12 goals and 5 assists in 46 appearances. Kokcu’s contract runs until 2025and the coming weeks will certainly make for an intriguing transfer saga.