Madrid’s Next Target: Will Chelsea Star Fill Benzema’s Shoes?

Real Madrid’s Renewed Lustre: Is Havertz the Silver Lining to the Benzema’s Departure?

Strategy Behind the Havertz Chase

In the ever-spinning carousel of football’s transfer market, Real Madrid, according to The Times, are placing their bets on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. With the stunning departure of the talismanic Karim Benzema, the Spanish titans are poised to embark on a fresh pursuit, one that takes them back to the shores of England. Havertz, once the toast of the Bundesliga, now finds himself at the centre of Madrid’s forward ambitions.

Harry Kane, Tottenham’s high-scoring captain, may be the one at the top of Real’s wishlist, but they won’t turn a blind eye to more economical alternatives. Spurs are known for their hard-nosed negotiation tactics, which could make landing Kane a Herculean feat.

Havertz, with only two years left on his Chelsea contract, provides Real a younger and potentially cheaper option. Sure, Madrid fans would love the idea of signing both Kane and Havertz, but with a £100 million plus signing in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, the club need to be astute with their finances.

Real’s gaze also spans further into the future, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland still on their radar. The signing of Havertz, once viewed as a rising star during his Leverkusen days, could be a shrewd move that aligns with Madrid’s long-term vision.

Lessons from the Past: Havertz & Real Madrid’s Connection

If we travel back in time to 2020, Real Madrid had a close encounter with Havertz but the financial strain of the pandemic shattered what was believed to be a verbal agreement between the Spanish giants and the young German star. Though Havertz’s transition into the Premier League might not have been as smooth as expected, the potential he presents remains tantalising.

With Benzema’s surprise shift to Al-Ittihad and the exits of Marco Asensio, Mariano Díaz, and Eden Hazard, Real Madrid are in dire need of replenishing their forward line. They’ve been left relatively threadbare, leaving the club no choice but to embark on a significant revamp.

Tottenham’s Standpoint: Keep Kane

Amid the furore of potential departures, Tottenham, on the other hand, are fighting their own battles. They’ve been left pondering the future of Harry Kane and seeking approval from their new head coach, Ange Postecoglou. Their focus also extends to defensive fortification with Harry Maguire, Marc Guéhi and goalkeeper David Raya on their shortlist.

With Havertz, Kane, and Real Madrid at the heart of the narrative, the script is bound to be filled with surprises, disappointments, and unexpected windfalls.