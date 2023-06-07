Arsenal Eye Opportunity as Top Defender Available for Free

Evan Ndicka: Arsenal FC’s Opportunity Knocks on a Free Transfer

In a plot twist that is certain to perk the ears of Arsenal’s recruitment department, Evan Ndicka, the left-sided centre-back with an imposing track record, is set to bid adieu to Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer this summer. The news, coming ahead of the impending transfer window, might just be the leverage the Gunners require.

Ndicka on the Market: A Potential Summer Scramble

Ndicka’s announced departure from Eintracht Frankfurt puts a coveted player on the market and is likely to trigger a scramble among top-tier clubs. The young Frenchman has already attracted attention from a litany of notable clubs including Liverpool, West Ham, and Roma – with the Italian giants reported to be in advanced stages of negotiations.

The Paris-born talent has been with Eintracht for the past five years, playing a pivotal role in their victorious 2021/22 Europa League campaign. He chalked up an impressive 183 appearances across all competitions, an admirable tally that is testament to his consistency.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bids Adieu

On June 7, Eintracht confirmed that Ndicka’s contract will run its course at the end of June, leaving him available on a free transfer. Marcus Krosche, the club’s Sporting Director, expressed his regret at losing the talented player on the club’s official website.

Krosche stated, “We would have liked to have seen Evan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the future, so it’s a shame that he’s leaving us.” However, the sentiment of regret was coupled with words of gratitude. “At the same time, we would like to thank Evan for five years together, in which he performed as a regular from a young age,” Krosche continued, “He has played his part in the sporting success and positive development of Eintracht Frankfurt. We wish him all the best for his future.”

From Ligue 2 to the Bundesliga, What’s Next for Ndicka?

Given that Ndicka will be turning 24 this August, his acquisition on a free transfer could be a steal for the club that successfully ropes him in. Born in Paris, he made his entry into professional football with French Ligue 2 side Auxerre. After only 16 first-team appearances, his stellar performance caught the attention of Eintracht, leading to his move to the Bundesliga.

Ndicka, a player with Champions League experience, was a key part of Eintracht’s team that reached the last 16 in this season’s competition. The young defender’s addition would undoubtedly be a strong asset to any club, bolstering their defensive ranks with a player of proven quality and considerable experience.

For Arsenal, the prospect of bringing in Ndicka could be a golden opportunity. Yet, the competition is intense. The question remains – will they seize this opportunity or let it pass? Only time will tell.