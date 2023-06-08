Arsenal Eye Opportunity as Top Defender Available for Free

Everton’s Dembele Dilemma: The Dyche Desire That Might Not Materialise

Everton boss Sean Dyche’s interest in French striker Moussa Dembele continues to dominate headlines. However, a significant report from David Lynch of Football Insider has indicated that Dembele might not don the famous royal blue jersey of Goodison Park just yet.

A High-Value Target

At 26, Moussa Dembele is set to be a highly sought-after commodity this summer. His contract with Ligue 1’s Lyon, his home for the past five years, is set to lapse at the end of this month. With a career total of 70 goals in 172 appearances for Lyon and a prolific stint at Celtic prior to that, it’s no surprise that Everton’s Dyche, who’s ravenously seeking attacking reinforcements, has been linked with this free-transfer dynamo.

Uncertainty Around the Everton Connection

Despite the swirling rumours, the Toffees have reportedly yet to initiate contact with Dembele. This lack of proactive manoeuvring could potentially place them at a disadvantage, as other clubs will undoubtedly be vying for the Frenchman’s signature.

Moreover, there’s been a wave of internal scepticism at Everton regarding their capacity to compete with offers from clubs engaged in European tournaments next season. This uncertainty compounds the Toffees’ predicament as they strive to strengthen their forward line.

Deja Vu for the Blues?

It seems a sense of deja vu is creeping into Goodison Park. The Everton outfit previously had discussions with Dembele as part of ex-manager Frank Lampard’s frantic January hunt for a striker. However, that potential transfer failed to come to fruition, leaving Everton’s attacking force vulnerable, particularly with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined due to injury.

The Blues’ struggle against Premier League relegation became all too real, with survival only confirmed following a victory over Bournemouth on the final day. This close call has sparked a renewed sense of urgency within Everton to avoid such a scenario in the future.

Everton’s Strategy: Twice the Firepower

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club are setting their sights on securing not one, but two forwards in the transfer window. Undoubtedly, Dyche and Everton aim to minimise the risk of repeating last season’s stressful battle against the drop.

But the hesitation in approaching Dembele raises questions about Everton’s strategy and commitment. Will the Toffees pounce on this free transfer opportunity? Or will they witness other clubs swoop in and seize their prospective talismanic striker?

Despite this uncertainty, one thing remains clear – Everton, under the reign of Dyche, is on a mission to build a potent attacking force capable of tackling the rigours of the Premier League. Whether that includes Dembele, however, remains to be seen.