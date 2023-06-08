Messi Opts for American Dream, Bids Adieu to PSG

Lionel Messi Charts a New Course: From PSG to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, Argentina’s football legend, has set his compass towards the American shores. Leaving behind his stint with French champions Paris St-Germain, he prepares for a new challenge with Inter Miami. This significant transition, reported by BBC Sport, carries a weight of both emotion and ambition.

Messi Sets Sail for Miami

“Miami will be my new home,” Messi revealed during a candid conversation with newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo. The 35-year-old genius had been weighing up his options, including a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. But Messi had his mind set on a different course, “I’ve taken the decision to leave Europe.”

For Messi, the decision was about more than just football. “After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barca, it’s time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more,” he added. Despite his deep desire for a homecoming to Barcelona, the Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions meant his dream return was off the cards.

An Emotional Farewell to Barcelona

Messi’s deep-rooted ties to Barcelona painted a poignant picture when he bid farewell in 2021, leading to a heartfelt press conference. His move to Paris St-Germain, however, was met with apprehension as he voiced fears of history repeating itself, “I was afraid that it would happen again.”

Barcelona was unable to retain the iconic player, partly due to its financial situation and partly due to the imposed FFP limitations. This resulted in Messi deciding to experience football from a fresh perspective.

A New Beginning in Miami

Lured by a combination of lifestyle changes and partnerships with major brands like Adidas and Apple, Messi chose the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Inter Miami. This decision marks Messi’s first venture outside Europe. Already a proud owner of a property in Miami, his transition to the city would certainly be a smooth one.

While he had a successful run with Paris St-Germain, winning Ligue 1 in both his seasons, their early exit in the Champions League last 16 cast a shadow over his time in France. Nevertheless, his contributions were significant, with 32 goals in 75 games for the club, and an impressive tally of 16 goals and 16 assists in the latest Ligue 1 season.

His two-year contract with PSG comes to an end this summer, with both parties deciding to part ways, albeit under slightly contentious circumstances involving Messi’s unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s Legacy and Future

Messi’s journey so far has been nothing short of spectacular. His remarkable tenure at Barcelona, his World Cup victory with Argentina in December, and his record 672 goals for Barcelona form a significant part of football’s history. As Messi himself stated, “Obviously, [I’ll go to Miami] with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm.”

As the anticipation builds around Messi’s Miami move, his conversations with Barcelona manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta about a potential return to Barcelona reveal a critical aspect of his decision. Messi pointed out, “If it had been a matter of money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.”

This statement makes it clear that Messi’s decision is driven by his desire for a new experience and a different lifestyle. As he embarks on this new journey with Inter Miami, fans across the world eagerly wait to see the Argentine legend create magic on the field once again.