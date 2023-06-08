Man Utd and Bayern Munich Set Sights on Barcelona’s de Jong

Frenkie de Jong: Caught in a Tug of War Between Man Utd and Bayern

In the realm of football, few names currently excite fans as much as Frenkie de Jong. The 26-year-old Barcelona midfielder is reportedly on the radar of both Manchester United and Bayern Munich, as reported by Football Transfers. An exciting summer awaits as two of Europe’s biggest clubs lock horns in pursuit of the Dutch dynamo.

The Dutch Connection at Old Trafford

The whispers surrounding Manchester United’s interest in de Jong aren’t new. The rumours initially surfaced last summer, following the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag, who shares a past with de Jong from their Ajax days. Now, the Spanish media assert that United’s pursuit has reignited.

The potential exodus at Old Trafford adds further fuel to these speculations. Key midfielders Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Fred might all be shown the exit, while Marcel Sabitzer’s future remains hazy. The possible addition of Bayern’s Leon Goretzka is also a tantalising prospect. Amid such uncertainty, de Jong’s arrival could solidify United’s midfield.

Bayern’s Quest for Reinforcements

Despite securing their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, the past season was hardly stellar for the German champions. Their Champions League journey was prematurely halted at the last 16 stage by Manchester City. Consequently, Bayern’s eyes are now set on new blood to bolster their squad, and the Catalan midfielder has reportedly caught their fancy.

However, the signing may not be as straightforward as it seems. According to German journalist Raphael Honigstein, the final decision largely hinges on whether Bayern’s total budget remains unexhausted after all other transfers and if certain players make their exit. Will de Jong become a casualty of the club’s financial balancing act, or will he make his way to the Allianz Arena?

Frenkie de Jong: A Staple at Barcelona

De Jong has been a consistent presence for Barcelona, making an impressive 183 appearances for the club. Barcelona’s inclination towards offloading de Jong last year was well-documented, primarily to free up their wage bill. However, de Jong remained steadfast, expressing his desire to stay with the club.

Following a rocky start to the 2022/23 season, de Jong bounced back spectacularly, cementing his place in Xavi’s starting 11. With the La Liga champions less likely to part ways with de Jong in the upcoming transfer window, his move to either of the interested clubs may be a tall order.