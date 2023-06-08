Gvardiol Chase Heats Up with Man City in Front

Manchester City Takes the Lead in the Josko Gvardiol Chase

A Summer Surprise in the Offing?

A tussle of titanic proportions is on the horizon as Manchester City appear to be staking a claim for one of football’s coveted gems. The whispers through the grapevine suggest that Manchester City is prepping up to consolidate their interest in RB Leipzig’s prodigious defender, Josko Gvardiol. With a CV already glistening after his display at the 2022 World Cup, this Croatian sensation is most certainly on the wishlist of many.

“Manchester City are poised to firm up their interest in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol this summer and make a move for the Croatia international,” according to 90min.

Chelsea’s Interest Fades

A throwback to the last summer window almost saw Gvardiol don the blue jersey at Stamford Bridge. Alas, Chelsea could not button up the negotiations. They haven’t yet thrown in the towel, but with no European silverware luring him in for the 2023/24 season, the allure of the Bridge seems to have waned.

Gvardiol, a poised left-footed sentinel, is rumoured to have a £100 million clause that activates in 2024. Nevertheless, Leipzig might be willing to loosen their grip for something a tad less indulgent.

The Decision is in Gvardiol’s Court

“Gvardiol himself knows he will virtually have his pick of clubs when he decides to leave and 90min understands that, as it stands, his preferred options are Manchester City and Real Madrid.” Now, this is where the plot thickens! Manchester City is willing to pave the way for Gvardiol by selling their Spanish guard, Aymeric Laporte. It is no secret that Laporte is ready for a change of guard with suitors like Aston Villa and Tottenham in line.

What about the Galácticos?

What about Real Madrid? Those in the white half of the Spanish capital are no strangers to the allure of Gvardiol. But Real’s gaze seems to be roaming elsewhere. They are in the market, but probably for a left-back. “It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will push to do a deal this summer. Like City, Los Blancos are huge fans of Gvardiol and have been following him closely, but they have other needs and it is believed they want a new left-back ahead of a left-sided centre-back at this time,” adds 90min.

So, will Gvardiol’s next fortress be in Manchester? The saga unravels and we will be here to sew the pieces together as it develops.