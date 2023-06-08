Manchester United’s Unexpected Transfer Target: A French Powerhouse

The Theatre of Dreams To Welcome a New Guardian?

Distinguished for its pedigree of grooming champions, Manchester United are known for their capacity to surprise, and the forthcoming transfer window appears to offer no exception. Instead of chasing high-profile attacking talent, the club’s radar seems to be finely tuned towards Monaco’s rock-solid defender, Axel Disasi. According to reports from L’Equipe, the deal is on the cusp of fruition.

Axel Disasi: The Overlooked Marvel from Monaco

It’s been a whirlwind of speculation at Old Trafford, with rumours linking the club with an array of offensive players including Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, among others. The star-studded Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Napoli’s central-defender Kim Min-jae were also thought to be on United’s wish list.

However, it’s Axel Disasi, the defensive stalwart from Monaco, who is expected to be the first new face at Carrington. A French international with the ability to fortify the centre-back position and the adaptability to cover as a right-back, Disasi fits the mould of player that manager Erik ten Hag seeks for his squad, a profile similarly attributed to Ajax’s Jurrien Timber.

United’s Interest in Disasi: A Lingering Connection

Though previous interest in Disasi from the Red Devils seemed to wane, L’Equipe suggests a constant line of communication has been maintained between Disasi’s team and United since January. Now, it seems, the lingering connection could soon become a signed contract.

Monaco’s Valuation: The Final Step in the Deal

The path to the final agreement lies in settling the terms of the transfer between Manchester United and Monaco. In the wake of recent difficulties encountered in securing Mount due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding club ownership, the negotiation process for Disasi might present its own challenges.

Monaco have set their sights on a handsome €40-50 million fee for Disasi, a player with a respectable record of three caps for France and a World Cup final appearance. Notwithstanding the ambitious price tag, it appears Monaco are ready to part ways with the defender, and they are already prepping for a future without both him and his compatriot, Youssouf Fofana.

However, the transfer fee may be considered somewhat inflated given Disasi’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) stands at €25m. Regardless, if United can seal the deal, it could spell the beginning of a new defensive era at Old Trafford, one commanded by the towering presence of Axel Disasi.