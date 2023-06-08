Patrick Wimmer: A Wolfsburg Gem on Fulham’s Radar

Fulham Sets Sights on Wolfsburg’s Shining Star, Patrick Wimmer

Fulham’s bid to ramp up their squad for the forthcoming season sees them gravitate towards the gem of Wolfsburg, Patrick Wimmer. With scouts making a beeline to observe the sprightly winger, Fulham is just one of the many clubs who have been rendered starry-eyed.

A Newfound Star in Bundesliga

The Austrian sensation, just 22, has taken the Bundesliga by storm in his debut season. Leaving a trail of awe across the league, he’s garnered unanimous applause. Wimmer, who made the switch to Wolfsburg last year for a mere £5 million from Arminia Bielefeld, doesn’t have a release clause in his contract, which runs through to 2025.

“It will take a strong bid for the Die Wölfe to part with the wide man but the club are aware bids will be submitted in the coming weeks”, Football insider revealed.

Fulham’s Ambitions

After a dazzling campaign last season, Fulham is raring to go. The team’s manager, Marco Silva, is unabashed in his desire to keep the momentum going. “Marco Silva is keen to keep pushing and has eyed a number of targets to build upon last season campaign and push for European competition next season”, sources from Football Insider report.

A Coveted Jewel

With an impressive tally of 29 appearances, 4 goals, and 8 assists for Wolfsburg this season, along with 3 caps for Austria, Patrick Wimmer is not just on Fulham’s radar. Bundesliga clubs are chomping at the bit to nab this versatile player.

Wimmer’s stock is soaring, and the tussle is on, with Fulham amongst the English contingents vying for his prowess.

According to Football Insider, Fulham has a fervent interest in Wimmer and are in the throes of plotting an acquisition. It remains to be seen if Wolfsburg’s ace will find a new abode by the Thames.

With their sights firmly set on this Wolfsburg star, Fulham could be one step closer to realising their ambitions for the season ahead.