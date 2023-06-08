Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek Targeted by AC Milan

AC Milan in Hot Pursuit of Chelsea’s Midfield Maestro Loftus-Cheek

The Chelsea-Milan Connection

In a scintillating development, AC Milan has escalated their pursuit of Chelsea’s midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 27-year-old England international has been a prominent figure at Stamford Bridge, but he may now be considering new horizons.

Milan’s interest isn’t newfound, as they endeavoured to seal the deal in January. However, the Italian club couldn’t persuade Chelsea to entertain the proposition.

The Premier League Dilemma

Meanwhile, there is more than just Milan in the equation. Several Premier League clubs are vying for Loftus-Cheek’s signature, and this might tip the scales in favour of a domestic transfer. Loftus-Cheek has only a year left on his contract, albeit with a club option to extend for an additional year.

“AC Milan opened preliminary talks prior to the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign – but are now ramping up their pursuit of the former Crystal Palace loanee,” reports Football Insider.

Tallying the Books

Interestingly, Chelsea may not be keen on retaining Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder had a somewhat muted season, with 19 starts among 25 Premier League appearances. Football Insider revealed that Chelsea isn’t planning to exercise the option for an additional year, making Loftus-Cheek available this summer.

“The central midfielder made 19 starts among 25 total Premier League appearances in a disappointing season for Chelsea,” the Football Insider reported.

With the Financial Fair Play regulations in mind, Chelsea may use this as an opportunity to streamline their finances and pave the way for new acquisitions targeted by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Loftus-Cheek’s Legacy

Boasting 155 appearances for Chelsea and 10 international caps for England, Loftus-Cheek’s experience and talent will be a hot commodity during this transfer window. As the saga of Chelsea Milan and Loftus-Cheek continues, the summer will reveal where this proficient player’s future lies.