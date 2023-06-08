Kante Nears £86m Al-Ittihad Switch

Kante’s Chelsea Chapter Closing, Eyes Al-Ittihad Windfall

The French Maestro’s Mega Deal

Chelsea’s heartbeat, N’Golo Kante, is on the brink of a breathtaking move to Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Ittihad. As Reported by The Guardian, the midfield dynamo completed his medical in London and is set to pocket a jaw-dropping £86m a season until 2025, with an option to extend for another year.

A Strategic Coup for Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad is evidently bolstering their ranks, as they acquired Karim Benzema earlier this week. The Saudi club, along with three others, recently saw the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) take a 75% stake in them. PIF also holds an 80% stake in Newcastle United. A delegation from Al-Ittihad tactically flew to London and successfully convinced Kante to don their colours.

A Bittersweet Farewell for Chelsea Fans

Kante, who has been instrumental for Chelsea, almost renewed his contract earlier this year. However, negotiations stumbled and never concluded. With only nine appearances this season, the 32-year-old’s struggles with injuries may have played a part.

The lucrative package handed to Kante includes image rights, commercial deals, and an investment portfolio. Although a staggering figure, it’s half of what Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo pocket at Al-Nassr.