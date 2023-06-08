Bellingham’s Bernabeu Dream: Unpacking the €100M Deal

Jude Bellingham: The Story Behind Real Madrid’s New Crown Jewel

Real Madrid, Champions of the Jude Bellingham Chase

The fate of the prodigious Jude Bellingham now hangs in the balmy air of Madrid. The Spanish titans, Real Madrid, appear to have outmanoeuvred their competition, agreeing to a €100million (£86m; $107m) payment to Borussia Dortmund for the young midfielder, as exclusively reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic.

Notably absent from this significant chapter of European football’s summer narrative are Manchester City and Liverpool, two giants who had cast their gaze upon Bellingham, only to see him slip through their fingers.

Though the contract is yet to be penned, a mere formality it appears, a medical examination for Bellingham is imminent.

The Bellingham Enigma: England’s Midfield Dynamo

For those unacquainted with the marvel that is Jude Bellingham, this talented youngster stands as a beacon among England’s current generation of talent. At the tender age of 16, Birmingham City saw it fit to retire his shirt number – “22”, a testament to his diverse abilities as a midfielder, a “4”, an “8”, and a “10” all wrapped into one.

While his swift ascent at Dortmund has been startling, it didn’t come as a surprise. His entry into the Bundesliga in 2020, just a month past his 17th birthday, heralded an era of mature performances, highlighted by commanding presence in the midfield and a flair for leadership, evident from him being the deputy captain at 19. With a commendable tally of 24 goals and 25 assists in 124 games, his relentless determination and flexibility have proven invaluable to Dortmund.

The Bellingham-Madrid Affair: How the Spanish Giants Prevailed

What was once a hot pursuit for Bellingham, involving the giants of football, ultimately simmered down to a two-horse race between Real Madrid and Dortmund. Liverpool had initially been in the fray but were forced to step aside, daunted by the asking price. Manchester City had been hopeful, but in the end, it was the allure of Real Madrid’s white shirt that captivated Bellingham.

Despite their initial pessimism owing to financial constraints, Madrid managed to convince the Englishman of their project, promising him a pivotal role in their vision, akin to the likes of Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga. Relations between Madrid and Dortmund remained cordial throughout, facilitating the transfer.

The Price Tag: What’s the Cost for Real Madrid and Bellingham?

Madrid is set to pay Dortmund €103 million in fixed compensation along with a variable compensation of around 30% in relation to the fixed amount. Despite forgoing the more lucrative wages of the Premier League, Bellingham will slot into one of Madrid’s highest salary brackets. It is expected to be on an ascending scale, with initial wages falling slightly below the €10 million-€12 million range.

The Madrid Budget: Sourcing the Funds

The acquisition, to be paid over several periods, will certainly put a dent in Madrid’s finances. However, Madrid’s prudent transfer strategy in recent years, including a positive balance of €163.35 million, ensures that the club can handle the expenses of the transfer without sinking into financial turmoil. The club’s conservative approach has been vital in navigating the economic challenges of the pandemic and the Bernabeu stadium renovation, which incurred a total debt of over €1 billion.

