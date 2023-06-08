Suarez Joins Messi, Busquets in Inter Miami Move

Suarez, Messi and Busquets: Barcelona Trio Reunited in Miami!

Suarez Takes Miami by Storm

In an audacious move, Inter Miami swoops for the tenacious Uruguayan maestro, Luis Suarez. The whispers are louder than ever, and it’s believed that Suarez will be setting sail to join Inter Miami, rubbing shoulders with his former Barcelona comrades Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. With a gleam in his eye and an unwavering spirit, Suarez will surely be bringing the Camp Nou magic to the American shores.

“Veteran Uruguay star Suarez, who was very close with Messi at Camp Nou, will also be joining the Major League Soccer outfit going through a huge revamp,” confirmed a source to 90min.

A Free Transfer Fiesta

The grand Messi himself, a footballing wizard, has managed to orchestrate a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Busquets, too, doesn’t cost Miami a penny after bidding farewell to Barcelona at the end of the 2022/23 European season. What a coup this is for Inter Miami!

Messi “is arriving on a free transfer after he ran down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and likewise Busquets comes in for nothing after leaving Barcelona,” as per 90min reports.

Suarez’s Journey Across Continents

The 36-year-old, Suarez, who until recently plied his trade with the Brazilian side Gremio, is destined to create ripples in Miami. He has a release clause with Gremio, valid until 2024, which he and Miami have promptly activated.

“Suarez’s arrival in south Florida will mean he returns to the same squad as Messi and Busquets for the first time since 2020, when he left Camp Nou for Atletico Madrid,” says 90min.

A New Era Beckons

Rekindling the fire that saw them dominate the football world, the trio is poised to rewrite history in the MLS. Their synergy is unquestionable, and under the Miami sun, Suarez, Messi and Busquets are set to dazzle.

Hold onto your hats, for Barcelona flair is about to paint Inter Miami with the most vibrant of colours.