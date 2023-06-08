Saudi’s Golden Dream Fades as Messi Heads West

The Messi Enigma: How a Billion Euros Failed to Charm the Maestro to Saudi Arabia

In a world where football is as much a spectacle off the pitch as it is on, the recent revelation concerning Lionel Messi’s future leaves everyone bewildered. One could almost hear the gasps of disbelief when the news broke that the Argentine wizard is headed to Inter Miami, instead of Saudi Arabia. The latter nation was confident that their audacious €1 billion bid over two years would make Messi don their colours. It’s like a carefully crafted plot twist that no one saw coming.

A Saudi Dream Sours

For months, whispers and speculations surrounded Messi’s next destination. The Saudi Arabian Pro League believed they had clinched the deal. The league’s executives, high-level officials and senior sources were certain that the allure of playing in a burgeoning league, coupled with an unprecedented financial package, would be irresistible.

“This was the most lucrative offer in all sports, stars as bright as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante had already been lured with less than the €1 billion over two years that was on the table for the Argentine”, said a senior source in the Pro League to CBS Sports.

Their confidence was sky-high; Al Hilal had jets waiting in Paris for Messi and in Barcelona for his father, Jorge, ready to transport them to Riyadh. The Saudi kingdom anticipated what could have been the zenith of their sporting landscape.

A Jolt From The Blue

But like a bolt from the blue, the Argentine sorcerer chose the allure of the sun-kissed beaches and the charm of Major League Soccer (MLS) over the riches of Saudi Arabia. Messi’s decision to ply his trade at Inter Miami threw a wrench into the well-oiled machinery of the Saudi Arabian dream.

“Saudi Arabia’s wooing of the 35-year-old star had been no less sustained than that of MLS”, reported CBS Sports. The government had actively pursued Messi, offering him astronomical sums of money and unparalleled freedom within the football structure. PIF officials were even willing to accommodate Messi’s preferences for teammates.

The Blight of a Public Snubbing

The air of expectancy has now turned into a blizzard of astonishment and disappointment in the Saudi camp. Not only does Messi’s decision pose a significant setback for Saudi Arabian football, but it also raises questions regarding his existing contracts with the Saudi Tourism Authority. His very public rejection of living in Riyadh might have repercussions for his associations within the Kingdom.

One CBS Sports source highlighted the leaked information that Messi declined the offer due to his family’s reluctance to live in Riyadh as “a major red line that has been crossed” by a paid ambassador of the country.

A Resilient Pursuit

Despite the Messi mishap, Saudi Arabia remains undeterred in its pursuit of football’s shining stars. The PIF delegation that spoke to Messi travelled to London to secure the services of N’Golo Kante in a €200 million deal. They continue to court other football heavyweights, such as Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

A Void Too Bright

The star-lit skies over Riyadh have a void, one that even a billion euros could not fill. As Al Hilal scrambles to find a replacement, it is certain that no star will shine brighter than Lionel Messi.

The grand theatre of football continues, with Messi opting for MLS over the Arabian riches. His choice not only impacts the sporting fraternity but also carves a riveting tale that the world will reminisce about for years to come.